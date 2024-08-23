AFRICA
3 MIN READ
Rwanda bans more than 40 religious groups
The move in Rwanda comes after the government shut down more than 5,000 churches for failing to operate according to standards.
Rwanda bans more than 40 religious groups
President Paula Kagame was reelected in July this year. Photo: AFP / AFP
August 23, 2024

Rwandan authorities announced a ban on the activities of 43 faith groups across the country effective August 28, weeks after thousands of illegal churches were closed.

A letter issued by the Ministry of Local Government directed districts leaders to enforce the ban, saying an ongoing evaluation found the affected faith-based organisations operating in contravention of existing regulations.

Most of the affected groups were of Pentecostal denominations, including the Lutheran Church, a member of the Lutheran World Federation established in the 1990s in Rwanda to continue the work of German missionaries.

The ban was announced on Thursday, weeks after authorities closed down over 5,000 churches accused of failing to comply with required legal standards and exposing the lives of worshipers to unnecessary risks.

Training required

Authorities said 59.3% of over 13,000 churches inspected at the end of July were shut down due to non-compliance.

It was the second major crackdown on places of worship in the country.

In 2018, Rwandan authorities closed more than 700 churches found to be operating illegally.

All preachers were also required to have theological training before opening a church under the law determining the organization and functioning of faith-based organizations in the country.

The government had given church leaders five years to enforce the necessary legal standards, something that many reportedly failed to do.

Tax on churches

A large number of Rwandans, or about 40% of the population, belong to the Roman Catholic Church.

But the number of Pentecostal churches has been growing in recent years in many parts of the African continent, mostly run by charismatic preachers who preach the wealth gospel -- promising their followers miracles to change their fortunes.

However, authorities have become suspicious of the intentions of some religious groups.

Rwandan President Paul Kagame, commenting on the crackdown on churches this month, suggested that some clerics under the cover of God manipulate and fleece their followers. He also suggested the need to introduce a tax on church collections.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
South Africa floods: Death toll climbs to 86 as search teams find more bodies
Many killed as separatists clash with Malian army, Russian allies
UN peacekeeping chief makes first visit to rebel-held Congo city
Iran hits Kirya compound, dubbed Israel's 'Pentagon'. What does it mean?
Iranian missiles breached Israeli air defences. How strong is the system?
Iran retaliates with massive missile barrage at Israel
South African troops return home from DR Congo
Ken Saro-Wiwa: Nigeria's pardon of activist hanged by junta draws ire
Zohran Mamdani: Ugandan-born politician seeking to become New York mayor
South African president visits region struck by deadly floods
African Union says Israel's attacks on Iran a 'serious threat to international peace'
Israel’s deadliest strikes on Iran wipe out top generals, nuclear scientists
Kenya police officer in court over blogger Ojwang's death
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us