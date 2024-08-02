Rwandan authorities have closed down 185 churches in the latest nationwide crackdown over legal standards, an official said Friday.

The affected churches in Musanze district in northern Rwanda were shut following nationwide inspection carried out earlier this week, according to the local government minister.

“The churches were closed for failing to comply with required legal standards, exposing lives of worshipers to unnecessary risks,” said Jean Claude Musabyimana, Rwanda’s local government minister.

Noting that the move is not an attack on people’s freedom of worship, Musabyimana said some of the requirements for churches to operate include registration by Rwanda Governance Board, basic infrastructure, sanitation facilities, lightning conductors and safety standards.

Noise pollution

Churches also have to install soundproof technology to avoid noise pollution, he said.

Most of the affected churches were Pentecostal churches, some found to be in dilapidated structures, according to officials.

This is the second major crackdown on places of worship in the East African country.

In 2018, Rwandan authorities closed more than 700 churches found to be operating illegally.

Theological training

All preachers were also required to have theological training before opening a church under the law determining the organization and functioning of faith-based organizations in the nation of 14 million.

The government had given church leaders five years to enforce the necessary legal standards, something that many are said to have failed.

The number of Pentecostal churches has been growing in recent years in many parts of the continent, mostly run by charismatic preachers who promise their followers miracles to change their fortunes.

