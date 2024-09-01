AFRICA
Libya dismantles human trafficking network
Libya has dismantled a human trafficking network operating in the southwestern part of the country.
People smugglers operating with impunity in Libya have sent hundreds of thousands of migrants by sea to Europe, mainly Italy, since 2014. / Photo: Reuters
September 1, 2024

Libyan authorities have dismantled a human trafficking network operating in the country's southwest and arrested members of the group, the country's Attorney General's office said on its Facebook page on Saturday.

Authorities arrested one of the network's leaders and ten members who are accused of murder, illegal detention, torture, and rape of migrants, the statement said.

The investigation documented violations affecting 1,300 migrants, including cases of forced detention, torture, and extortion for their release.

Libya descended into chaos after a NATO-backed uprising in 2011 led to the overthrow and killing of leader Muammar Gaddafi, with two competing governments scrambling for control of the oil-producing country.

People smugglers operating with impunity in Libya have sent hundreds of thousands of migrants by sea to Europe, mainly Italy, since 2014. Thousands have died during the voyages.

SOURCE:Reuters
