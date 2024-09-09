AFRICA
2 MIN READ
Morocco flood death toll rises to 18
The number of people recently killed by floods in Morocco has risen to 18, the government said on Monday.
Morocco flood death toll rises to 18
Morocco's interior ministry said the recent fatalities have been caused by severe storms and floods. / Photo: AP
September 9, 2024

The number of people who died in floods caused by heavy rainfall in southeastern Morocco has risen to 18, local authorities said on Monday.

In a statement, the interior ministry said fatalities were caused by severe storms and floods.

It said that ten people died in the Tata province and two in Tiznit and three in Errachidia, including two foreigners, and two others in Tinghir, also including a foreigner, and one died in Taroudant.

Four people are still missing in the Tata province, the ministry added.

Homes, roads decimated

Earlier, Interior Ministry spokesperson Rachid El-Khalifi said the amount of rainfall recorded in the last two days accounted for nearly half of the region's annual precipitation.

The floods have destroyed 24 homes, partially damaged 16 others, and caused damage to 93 roads, cutting off transportation.

Electrical grids, drinking water supplies, and telephone networks have also been affected.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
After Israel strikes Iran, airlines divert flights, airspace closed
Global condemnation for Israeli strikes on Iran
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
At least 30 people dead after boat capsizes in western DRC
One person survives India plane crash which killed more than 260 people
Burundi officials 'threatened' voters to secure election: HRW
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us