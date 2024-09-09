The number of people who died in floods caused by heavy rainfall in southeastern Morocco has risen to 18, local authorities said on Monday.

In a statement, the interior ministry said fatalities were caused by severe storms and floods.

It said that ten people died in the Tata province and two in Tiznit and three in Errachidia, including two foreigners, and two others in Tinghir, also including a foreigner, and one died in Taroudant.

Four people are still missing in the Tata province, the ministry added.

Homes, roads decimated

Earlier, Interior Ministry spokesperson Rachid El-Khalifi said the amount of rainfall recorded in the last two days accounted for nearly half of the region's annual precipitation.

The floods have destroyed 24 homes, partially damaged 16 others, and caused damage to 93 roads, cutting off transportation.

Electrical grids, drinking water supplies, and telephone networks have also been affected.

