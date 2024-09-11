SPORTS
1 MIN READ
Mali, Mozambique claim crucial victories in AFCON qualifiers
Mali claimed a 1-0 away win against Eswatini in South Africa.
AFCON / Others
September 11, 2024

Mali and Mozambique secured important wins on the second matchday of the 2025 CAF Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers, taking the top two spots in Group I.

Mali defeated Eswatini 1-0 away, while Mozambique edged Guinea-Bissau 2-1.

Nigeria, meanwhile, was held to a goalless draw by Rwanda in their second qualifier.

Despite dominating much of the match, Nigeria couldn't break through Rwanda's resolute defence.

The result leaves Nigeria at the top of Group D with four points, while Rwanda is in second with two.

Both Mali and Mozambique will look to consolidate their positions when they face each other in the upcoming qualifiers.

Nigeria will aim to return to winning ways when they host Libya in October.

SOURCE:TRT Afrika
