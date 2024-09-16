The breakaway bloc of West African nations is set to launch a web television to fight "information war" after several French media outlets were closed in the region.

Alliance of Sahel States (AES) is faced with "disinformation campaigns" and thus Burkina Faso, Mali, and Niger have decided to take the lead by creating a new communication platform, an official of Mali's Department of Communication told Anadolu.

This comes as the AES commemorates its first anniversary since being formed last year. The Alliance of Sahel States is a confederation formed between Mali, Niger, and Burkina Faso.

"This web TV is part of a broader strategy aimed at strengthening the credibility of the AES on the international scene," according to the official, who requested anonymity.

Common communication strategy

In a statement, Haber Traore, special adviser to Mali's minister for communication, said: "Right now, everything is set and ready. We are waiting for leaders to officially launch it."

In his address to the confederation of three nations, Mali President Assimi Goita announced the launch of a new AES television station.

Last month, a common communication strategy roadmap was established by the ministries of the AES member nations.

Directors of news agencies of the alliance had met to elaborate a common communication strategy some three months ago.

French media outlets suspended

Last week, Mali suspended another French TV channel for violations of media regulation.

In 2022, the High Authority of Communication permanently suspended the broadcasts of France24 television and RFI radio.

LCI, another French television channel, was suspended for two months on July 27.

Burkina Faso, Mali, and Niger are three junta-ruled nations that formed the AES last year on September 16, and later announced the creation of a joint military force to counter spiraling security challenges posed in their countries by terror groups.

Transitional leaders' summit

The three West African nations withdrew from the Economic Community of West African States, which had threatened to intervene militarily in Niger following a coup in that country last year in July.

The three countries, with a combined population of 72 million, are affected by instability caused by militant groups.

In July this year, the leaders of the three military regimes held their first joint summit in the Nigerien capital of Niamey, where they announced a confederation of three Sahel states.

➤ Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.