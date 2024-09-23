Balarabe: How his lens creates a visual narrative of climate change
Balarabe: How his lens creates a visual narrative of climate change
This Nigerian photographer known for his portraiture has gone beyond his comfort zone to focus his lens on the challenges of life in the Sahel as the effects of climate change kick in.
September 23, 2024

By MazhunIdris

Balarabe uba Abdullahi's craft as a professional photographer specialising in portraiture isn't just about capturing faces. He frames emotions — vivid, stark, unaffected, smiling, serene, melancholic — and tells stories in light and shade.

Balarabe, aka Balancy, has built a reputation in his native Nigeria and some neighbouring countries through his studio work, but nothing gives him a greater sense of fulfilment than chronicling the changing faces of nature and its relationship with an evolving world.

"Many of my clients are taken aback when I tell them that I am an animal scientist," the founder of Balancy Photography in Nigeria's Kano, tells TRT Afrika.

The 43-year-old, who received a government scholarship in 1997 to learn photography in Egypt, opened his first professional photo studio in the early part of the millennium and gradually created a clientele that has continued growing.

"I am among the pioneers of digital photography in northern Nigeria. I have dominated the northern market for years," he says.

While Balarabe enjoys doing the usual things a professional in his field is required to do – prodding a shy bride to smile, adjusting an emir's turban, or getting a child to be still – his mission as a photographer-cinematographer goes beyond his day job.

He is happiest walking with a camera slung from his neck, recording images of humanity's interaction with raw nature beyond the fanfare of wedding ceremonies or cultural regattas.

Lens for humanity

"I was born in Bagadawa village of Dawakin Tofa province in Kano State. I have travelled across West Africa and seen what the environment means to different people. Environmental photography is close to my heart," Balarabe tells TRT Afrika.

Balarabe's eye for detail helps him capture every nuance in the struggles of ordinary people in the Sahel as they deal with the impact of climate change. Poverty and displacement form a big part of his storytelling.

One of his pictures shows a girl struggling to place a canister on a cart after filling it up with water from a stream. The image summarises the plight of the drought-affected regions of the Sahel, where people trek long distances to fetch water for domestic use.

His lens has captured similar vignettes of life in Nigeria, Niger, Chad, Cameroon, Burkina Faso, Mali, and Senegal.

Balarabe, who has a bachelor's degree in animal health and husbandry and a master's in animal production from Maryam Abacha American University in Niger, brings all that knowledge and experience into his environmental photography.

"I focus on whatever I see in the lives of humans and animals. Modern life is imbued with the triumph of humans over the environment, reflected in urban jungles and a farm of solar panels," he says.

Gaining visibility

Balarabe draws satisfaction from the fact that his work is getting noticed beyond his bread-and-butter photography.

"When I saw one of my environment-related photos garnering 10,000 views on Google Maps in 2022, I got the belief that this type of work can raise awareness about environmental issues like water scarcity, sanitation, and pollution," he tells TRT Afrika.

His photographs depicting environmental change have been showcased through various international exhibitions, magazines, books, and films.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.

SOURCE:TRT Afrika
Explore
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
After Israel strikes Iran, airlines divert flights, airspace closed
Global condemnation for Israeli strikes on Iran
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
At least 30 people dead after boat capsizes in western DRC
One person survives India plane crash which killed more than 260 people
Burundi officials 'threatened' voters to secure election: HRW
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us