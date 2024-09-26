BUSINESS & TECHNOLOGY
2 MIN READ
Russia, Mali discuss joint lithium and solar projects
Russia and Mali have discussed joint lithium and solar projects in Mali, with the aim of boosting energy supply.
Russia, Mali discuss joint lithium and solar projects
Russia and Malidiscussed the development of a 200 megawatt (MW) solar plant in Sanankoroba, 30 kilometres from Mali's capital Bamako. / Photo: AA Archive / Others
September 26, 2024

Russian and Malian officials on Thursday discussed joint lithium and solar projects in Mali, the West African country's Minister of Economy and Finance Alousseni Sanou said at an event in Moscow.

Mali's mines ministry said in July it had signed a memorandum of understanding with Uranium One Group, a subsidiary of Russian state nuclear firm Rosatom, to develop a lithium project in the southern area of Bougoula.

"We have given all the legal documents, the feasibility tool is underway. And I think that within 24 months the unit will be able to start the first lithium production in Mali," Sanou said on state television broadcaster ORTM on Thursday.

The two parties also discussed the development of a 200 megawatt (MW) solar plant in Sanankoroba, 30 kilometres from Mali's capital Bamako. The plant will be built by Rosatom subsidiary Novawind.

"All the legal documents have been drawn up ... Construction of the plant will begin within five months," Sanou said.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
At least 30 people dead after boat capsizes in western DRC
One person survives India plane crash which killed more than 260 people
Burundi officials 'threatened' voters to secure election: HRW
At least 122 million people globally displaced by conflict: UN
Head of UN mission in DRC arrives in M23-held Goma
Death toll in South Africa floods rises to 67
Kenya police watchdog says 20 deaths in custody in four months
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us