BUSINESS & TECHNOLOGY
2 MIN READ
Sierra Leone gets $480m funding to solve power supply crisis
Access to electricity is still low in the West African country with people in rural areas being the most affected.
Sierra Leone gets $480m funding to solve power supply crisis
President Julius Maada Bio witnessed the signing of the deal in Washington. Photo / Presidency / Others
September 28, 2024

The Millennium Challenge Corporation, a US state development fund, has extended a $480-million five-year grant to Sierra Leone to provide reliable and affordable electricity to 4.6 million people, the fund said.

Only about 30% of the West African country's population has access to electricity, dropping to less than 5% of people in rural areas.

"This grant will transform the energy infrastructure in Sierra Leone and unleash immense investment opportunities and private sector growth in Sierra Leone," President Julius Maada Bio said in a statement on X social media.

The deal includes three projects to improve the coverage and reliability of the power network and boost the sector's sustainability, the fund said in a statement on Friday.

In April, Sierra Leone's energy minister resigned over a weeks-long electricity crisis linked to tens of millions of dollars in unpaid debt to energy providers.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
After Israel strikes Iran, airlines divert flights, airspace closed
Global condemnation for Israeli strikes on Iran
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
At least 30 people dead after boat capsizes in western DRC
One person survives India plane crash which killed more than 260 people
Burundi officials 'threatened' voters to secure election: HRW
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us