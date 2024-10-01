Two shipwrecks off the coast of Djibouti killed at least 45 migrants, with many missing, according to a statement Tuesday from the UN's International Organization for Migration (IOM).

The IOM said search and rescue efforts are underway, with 32 survivors rescued.

The boats left Yemen carrying 310 people but capsized in the Gulf of Aden.​​​​​​​

Fleeing hardship

The UN agency noted that it is working with Djiboutian state emergency services to locate the remaining passengers while supporting survivors.

The dangerous sea crossings between Yemen and the Horn of Africa continue to be a route for migrants fleeing conflict and hardship, despite the risks involved.

