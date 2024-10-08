AFRICA
Twenty-one feared dead in Nigeria boat collision
Twenty-one people are feared dead after two boats collided in Lagos lagoon on Monday.
The deadly boat collision occurred in the town of Imore in the Amuwo-Odofin Local Government Area, Lagos. / Photo: Getty Images
October 8, 2024

At least 21 people drowned after two unregistered passenger boats capsized after colliding in Nigeria's Lagos state, police confirmed on Tuesday.

The incident occurred in the town of Imore in the Amuwo-Odofin Local Government Area.

The boats, each carrying 16 passengers, capsized in the middle of a lagoon.

Lagos state police spokesperson Benjamin Hundeyin said the incident occurred on Monday.

Investigation launched

He said 11 passengers with injuries were rushed to the Naval Hospital in Navy Town, Alakija.

Police teams, local divers and other emergency responders were swiftly mobilised to the scene.

Hundeyin confirmed that efforts are under way to recover the bodies of those who drowned, adding an investigation into the incident is being conducted.

Last week, 48 people died and around 150 others went missing when a boat capsized in Kebbi state. The boat was carrying around 300 passengers.

SOURCE:AA
