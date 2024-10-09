Former Ghana coach Kwesi Appiah hopes to guide Sudan to victory over his country of birth in a crucial 2025 Africa Cup of Nations matchday 3 qualifier on Thursday.

The off-form Black Stars cannot afford to lose the Group F match in Accra to rivals 50 places lower in the world rankings after making a dismal start in the campaign to reach the finals in Morocco.

Last month, Ghana lost at home to Angola and then surrendered the lead in a draw away to Niger, and sit third in a section where only the top two finishers qualify.

Angola and Sudan are first and second with six and three points respectively after the first two matches in a six-round competition.

Appiah, a 64-year-old who has had two spells as Ghana coach, has impressed with Sudan, a team unable to play at home since last year because of a civil war.

The Sudanese top a 2026 World Cup qualifying group that includes Senegal. They boast a consistent scorer in Mohamed Abdelrahman.

Ghana coach Otto Addo has lost four of his squad to injuries, with Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey the most notable absentee.

A total of 24 matches will be played over three days from Thursday. Matchday 4 will then kicked off on Sunday and continue through Tuesday.

Nigeria v Libya

Injured 2023 African Footballer of the Year Victor Osimhen is absent, but caretaker Nigeria coach Augustine Eguavoen can choose his forwards from seven playing in top European leagues.

Among them is Ademola Lookman, the only African contender for the Ballon d'Or this year, and a likely starter for the Group D leaders in Uyo.

Bottom-placed Libya have fired Serbian coach Milutin Sredojevic and local replacement Nasser al Hadhiri has admitted that "a draw in Nigeria would be a positive result for us".

South Africa v Congo

South Africa have lost injured 'super sub' Thalente Mbatha and unavailable winger Percy Tau, while midfielder Jayden Adams has been dropped for unspecified ill-discipline.

The 2024 AFCON bronze medallists did not impress last month with Mbatha scoring added-time goals to salvage a Group K draw with Uganda and a win over minnows South Sudan.

Congo have struggled, with a six-goal World Cup qualifying hammering from Morocco the low point, and are likely to return empty-handed from eastern coastal city Gqeberha.

Cameroon v Kenya

Cameroon, the second most successful nation in the AFCON with five titles, will look to Bryan Mbeumo for goals when they host improving Kenya in a top-of-the-table Group J showdown.

The France-born forward has scored six Premier League goals for Brentford this season - a tally bettered only by 10-goal Erling Haaland of Manchester City.

Cameroon and Manchester United goalkeeper Andre Onana says the Harambee Stars "are the only serious threat" in a section including Namibia and Zimbabwe.

Egypt v Mauritania

As if prolific Liverpool scorer Mohamed Salah was not enough of a threat, Mauritania must also contend with Bundesliga star Omar Marmoush when they visit Group C leaders Egypt.

Marmoush tops the German elite league scoring charts with eight goals for Eintracht Frankfurt -- three more than England star Harry Kane has for Bayern Munich.

Egypt captain Salah arrived in Cairo having become the top-scoring African in the UEFA Champions League. Heovertook Ivorian Didier Drogba with his 45th goal in the competition against Bologna.

Senegal v Malawi

Senegal, the 2022 AFCON champions, will be guided by Pape Thiaw after coach Aliou Cisse's contract was not renewed following nine years in charge.

The unexpected removal of Cisse came after he failed to meet targets set by the sports ministry, including reaching the 2022 World Cup quarter-finals and winning back-to-back AFCON titles.

Thiaw, 43, assisted Cisse, and will expect to make a winning debut at home to Malawi, who conceded six goals when losing Group L qualifiers against Burundi and Burkina Faso.

