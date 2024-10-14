AFRICA
Senegal unveils ambitious development plan
Senegal has unveiled an ambitious plan that seeks to boost people's income, reduce public debt, and contain inflation.
Senegal forecasts growth between 6.5 and 7% from 2025 to 2029. / Photo: AP
October 14, 2024

Senegal's government on Monday unveiled a vast breakaway development plan, pledging to increase average individual income by almost 50% in five years while slashing the deficit and debt.

The 25-year project seeks to move the West African nation away from foreign dependence and debt in favour of local resources and human capital.

It forms part of the radical shake-up promised by President Bassirou Diomaye Faye who took office in April, raising hopes in the country battling a high cost of living and widespread unemployment.

Faye and his Prime Minister Ousmane Sonko launched the ambitious programme at a ceremony in Diamniadio, around 30 kilometres (19 miles) from the capital Dakar.

Economic growth forecast

The government forecasts economic growth between 6.5 and 7% from 2025 to 2029, the director general of planning at the economy ministry, Souleymane Diallo, said at the launch.

It plans to reduce central government debt from 83.7% of GDP in 2023 to 70% in 2029, he added.

Diallo said the government also targeted slashing the budget deficit to 3% "within a reasonable timeframe".

The deficit averaged 10.4% over the period 2019-2023, according to government figures.

Inflation

Inflation would be controlled at around 2% for the next five years, Diallo vowed.

"The average income of the Senegalese should rise from $1,660 to around $2,468, an increase of almost 50 percent in five years," he added.

"Life expectancy at birth will increase by at least three years," he said.

That was almost 69 years in 2023, according to the National Statistics Agency.

Access to water and electricity

The government also said it aimed to achieve universal access to water and electricity as part of the plan.

Despite reserves of natural resources including oil and gas, Senegal ranks 169th out of 192 countries on the UN Human Development Index.

The West African country should move from having low to medium human development in five years' time, Diallo said.

The presentation of the "Senegal 2050: national transformation agenda" comes just over a month before snap parliamentary elections on November 17.

First six months in power

Faye and Sonko's first six months in power have been marked by confrontation with an opposition-dominated parliament, which Faye dissolved in mid-September to call the legislative polls .

SOURCE:AFP
