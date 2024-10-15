SPORTS
Ferguson to step down as Man United ambassador
Alex Ferguson won 13 Premier League titles with United before retiring in 2013.
Alex Ferguson has been a regular attendant in Manchester United games. Photo / Reuters
October 15, 2024

Manchester United great Alex Ferguson will step down from his role as club ambassador at the end of the season, a person with knowledge of the decision told The Associated Press on Tuesday.

The person spoke on the condition of anonymity because the move has not been publicly announced.

Ferguson won 13 Premier League titles with United before retiring in 2013.

The club has gone 11 years without winning the title.

David Moyes, Louis van Gaal, Jose Mourinho and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer all failed to return the club to its past glories.

SOURCE:AP
