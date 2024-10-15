Manchester United great Alex Ferguson will step down from his role as club ambassador at the end of the season, a person with knowledge of the decision told The Associated Press on Tuesday.

The person spoke on the condition of anonymity because the move has not been publicly announced.

Ferguson won 13 Premier League titles with United before retiring in 2013.

The club has gone 11 years without winning the title.

David Moyes, Louis van Gaal, Jose Mourinho and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer all failed to return the club to its past glories.

➤ Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.