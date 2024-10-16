Sierra Leone has released a private jet that was impounded last month after making an unauthorised landing at the country's main airport in the capital, Freetown.

The plane was said to have "a fake registration number, with the parts of the registration number seemingly scratched off."

In a statement on Tuesday, the information ministry said the 14-seater plane was "no longer in police custody".

All the four people who were on board, including the pilot, were also released after paying a fine of $100,000, it added.

No landing permit

The plane was travelling from Liberia to Mexico when it made a non-scheduled landing at Freetown International Airport. Those found on board were Mexican nationals and the fourth carried a Spanish passport.

The Sierra Leonean authorities initially said the plane did not fly from any recognised airfield in Liberia and did not have a landing permit.

The pilot had also landed the plane without contacting the air traffic controller at the airport.

➤Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.