BUSINESS & TECHNOLOGY
2 MIN READ
Sierra Leone releases detained plane with 'fake registration'
The plane was travelling from Liberia to Mexico when it made a non-scheduled landing at Freetown International Airport.
Sierra Leone releases detained plane with 'fake registration'
Freetown international Airport is the only international airport in the country. Photo /  SLCAA / Others
October 16, 2024

Sierra Leone has released a private jet that was impounded last month after making an unauthorised landing at the country's main airport in the capital, Freetown.

The plane was said to have "a fake registration number, with the parts of the registration number seemingly scratched off."

In a statement on Tuesday, the information ministry said the 14-seater plane was "no longer in police custody".

All the four people who were on board, including the pilot, were also released after paying a fine of $100,000, it added.

No landing permit

The plane was travelling from Liberia to Mexico when it made a non-scheduled landing at Freetown International Airport. Those found on board were Mexican nationals and the fourth carried a Spanish passport.

The Sierra Leonean authorities initially said the plane did not fly from any recognised airfield in Liberia and did not have a landing permit.

The pilot had also landed the plane without contacting the air traffic controller at the airport.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.

SOURCE:TRT Afrika
Explore
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
At least 30 people dead after boat capsizes in western DRC
One person survives India plane crash which killed more than 260 people
Burundi officials 'threatened' voters to secure election: HRW
At least 122 million people globally displaced by conflict: UN
Head of UN mission in DRC arrives in M23-held Goma
Death toll in South Africa floods rises to 67
Kenya police watchdog says 20 deaths in custody in four months
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us