Friday, October 18, 2024

07:43 GMT — The US forces were "not directly involved" in Israel's killing of Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar, the Pentagon said.

"This was an Israeli operation. US forces were not directly involved," Press Secretary Air Force Major General Pat Ryder told reporters.

07:38 GMT — US reiterates call for Israel's full withdrawal from Gaza after war ends

The US "ultimately" wants to see Israel fully withdrawn from besieged Gaza, the State Department reiterated.

That was after remarks by Israeli opposition leader Benny Gantz, who suggested the Israeli military would remain active in Gaza for years.

"We ultimately want to see Israel fully withdrawn from Gaza," State Department spokesman Matthew Miller said when asked by Anadolu about Gantz's comment.

07:27 GMT — Hezbollah announces new, 'escalating' phase in war with Israel

Lebanese Hezbollah has announced "the transition to a new and escalating phase in the confrontation with Israel".

In a statement, the group said Israel's military losses had totalled 55 dead and more than 500 wounded soldiers and officers since October 1.

07:20 GMT —Biden, Harris react on Sinwar killing US President Joe Biden has described Israel's killing of Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar as a significant step, saying it removed a key obstacle to a Gaza ceasefire and a hostage deal.

Vice President Kamala Harris, the Democratic presidential nominee in November's US election, added it was a chance to "finally end the war in Gaza." 2100 GMT — Israel's Netanyahu says Sinwar killing 'beginning of the end' of Gaza war

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said late on Thursday that the killing of Hamas chief Yahya Sinwar was the "beginning of the end" of the war in Gaza.

In an English-language video statement released by his office, Netanyahu said, "While this is not the end of the war in Gaza, it's the beginning of the end."

07:04 GMT — EU chief says Sinwar's death 'significantly' weakens Hamas

The death of Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar "significantly" weakens Hamas, EU chief Ursula von der Leyen said.

"(Sinwar's) death is certainly significantly weakening Hamas, " von der Leyen told reporters in Brussels.

06:51 GMT — Death toll from Israel aggression in Lebanon rises past 2,400

The death toll from Israel's ongoing onslaught on Lebanon since October 8, 2023, has surged to 2,412, the Lebanese Health Ministry said.

A ministry statement said that 45 people were killed and 179 others wounded in Israeli attacks over the last 24 hours, taking the number of wounded people to 11,267.

06:21 GMT — 2 killed, 15 wounded in Israeli air strikes on eastern Lebanon

Two people were killed and 15 others wounded in Israeli air strikes targeting two towns in the Baalbek-Hermel province, eastern Lebanon, the Health Ministry said.

"An Israeli air strike on the town of Yammoune in Baalbek-Hermel resulted in the deaths of two people and injuries to nine others," Lebanon's official news agency quoted a Health Ministry statement as saying.

06:32 GMT — Qassam Brigades says it targeted Israeli troops, 2 military vehicles

Hamas' military wing said that its fighters targeted Israeli troops and two Israeli military vehicles in northern Gaza.

In a statement, the Qassam Brigades said its fighters struck two Israeli armoured personnel carriers with Yassin 105 rockets in the Falouja area west of the Jabalia camp.

In a separate statement, the group said it targeted an Israeli infantry force with a TBG rocket, and then inflicted casualties among them with "appropriate weapons."