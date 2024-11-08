By Pauline Odhiambo

Dancehall icon Vybz Kartel has proposed to his girlfriend, Sidem Öztürk three months after his release from prison.

Sharing the news with fans on Instagram, the dancehall artist, born Adijah Palmer, got down on one knee in the heartfelt moment to ask Öztürk to marry him.

“It’s official… I proposed in prison, and proposed in real life,” Kartel captioned the engagement video on Tuesday, expressing his deep appreciation for Öztürk’s support during his incarceration.

“You were there when I needed you most, and I’ll never leave you, baby. I cherish every visit, every phone call, and all the moments we spent talking, laughing, and even crying together,” he further captioned the video where he flashed the ring to the camera moments before the proposal.

“You’ve been my rock, my best friend, and my companion. I pray we stay together for as long as I live. I love you, baby.”

Life-imprisonment overturned

Kartel, 48, had been in jail in Jamaica since 2011 over the disappearance of his associate Clive "Lizard" Williams, whose body has never been found.

After a 64-day trial in Kingston, one of the longest in Jamaican history, Kartel and three others were convicted in 2014.

But in March 2024, a court ruled that attempts to bribe the trial jury meant the conviction was unsafe.

The musician was freed in July.

Long-distance relationship

A long-time fan of the dancehall star, Öztürk’s relationship with the artist began in an unconventional manner.

The pair started corresponding in 2015 while Kartel was still imprisoned, and never met in person until 2019.

Following their meeting, the 32-year old former social worker from the UK moved from London to Kingston to be closer to Kartel.

“He’s smart, I love his heart, he’s got an amazing heart and he’s so giving and so loving, and I just like to call him my angel,” 32-year old Öztürk said in a 2022 interview with FOX 5 News.

“He’s an angel in my life and I can’t deny the way he makes me feel and how happy he makes me feel.”

The couple have yet to announce their wedding date.

