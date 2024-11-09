Saturday, November 9, 2024

10:43 GMT –– Palestinian resistance group Hamas called the next week’s joint Arab-Islamic follow-up summit to take responsibility for the occupied city of Jerusalem, which is undergoing a “systematic Israeli Judaisation campaign.”

"It is time for the Islamic nations to fulfill their religious and political duties towards the holy city, which is facing an extensive judaization campaign by the Israeli occupying government,” Hamas political bureau member Haroun Nasser al-Din said in a statement.

The official emphasized that Islamic countries “possess the necessary resources to exert pressure on global powers to curb Israel’s occupation and halt its crimes against the Palestinian people and Islamic sanctities.”

Latest updates👇

13:13 GMT –– Iran warns of risk of 'expansion of war' beyond Middle East

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi warned that the wars in Gaza and Lebanon, where Israel is battling Tehran-backed groups, could spill over beyond the Middle East.

"The world should know that in case of the expansion of war, its harmful effects will not be limited only to the West Asia region; insecurity and instability can spread to other regions, even far away," Araghchi said in speech aired on state TV.

10:26 GMT — Death toll nears 43,600 since Israeli offensive began in Gaza

At least 43,552 Palestinians have been killed, with 102,765 others injured, since Israel's military offensive on Gaza on October 7, 2023, Gaza's health ministry said.

09:49 GMT — Israel claims 10 rockets fired from Lebanon towards Upper Galilee, Haifa Bay

The Israeli army claimed that 10 rockets were launched from Lebanon towards the Upper Galilee and Haifa Bay in northern Israel.

The daily Yedioth Ahronoth reported that one of the rockets landed in an open area near Kiryat Bialik in Haifa Bay.

Israeli Channel 12 also reported that five more rockets were fired from Lebanon towards the city of Safed in Upper Galilee.

The Israeli army intercepted some of the missiles, while others landed in open fields without causing injuries.

09:05 GMT –– Thousands in northern Gaza denied humanitarian, medical care amid Israeli 'genocide, ethnic cleansing'

Thousands of civilians in northern Gaza are deprived of essential humanitarian and medical support amid an ongoing "genocide and ethnic cleansing" in the region, the Gaza Civil Defence said.

Mahmoud Basal, spokesperson for the Civil Defence in Gaza, announced in a statement: “Our work has been forc ibly suspended for 18 days due to relentless targeting, depriving thousands of citizens in northern Gaza of critical care.”

The spokesperson detailed that Israeli forces attacked Civil Defense teams on October 23, seizing their vehicles and displacing most personnel to central and southern Gaza. Nine Civil Defence members were also detained in the assault, he added.

07:31 GMT — Israeli jets continue bombing Beirut’s southern suburb

Lebanon’s National News Agency reported that three fresh Israeli air strikes targeted residential zones, including Hay al-American and surrounding areas, causing plumes of smoke to rise over the region.

The strikes followed an evacuation order from the Israeli army, demanding that residents leave due to alleged Hezbollah presence nearby.

07:26 GMT — Death toll from Israeli strikes on Lebanon's Tyre rises to 9

At least nine people have been killed in Israeli air strikes on Tyre in southern Lebanon, with dozens more wounded, according to the official news agency.

05:54 GMT — 14 more Palestinians killed in Israeli air strikes on Gaza

At least 14 more Palestinians were killed and several others injured when Israeli air strikes targeted a school and a tent sheltering displaced people in Gaza City and Khan Younis.

Medical sources at the Nasser Hospital in Khan Younis told Anadolu that they received the bodies of nine people killed in an Israeli attack on a tent shelte ring displaced people in Khan Younis.

Separately, five more Palestinians were killed and others injured in an air strike targeting the Fadi Al-Sabah School, which had been used as a shelter for displaced families on Yafa Street, east of Gaza City. The injured and deceased were taken to Al-Ahli Baptist Hospital.

02:00 GMT —Israel's genocidal war on besieged Gaza enters its 400th day

Israel's war on besieged Palestinians of Gaza has entered its 400th day.

Since October 7, 2023, Israel has killed more than 43,500 Palestinians, 70 percent of them women and children, and wounded over 102,700 others, according to local health authorities.

Analysts say the estimate is conservative and the actual death toll could be around or beyond 200,000, as thousands of Palestinians remain missing or buried under debris of bombed homes and shops. Another 10,000 have been abducted and jailed at Israeli torture sites.

Hawkish premier Benjamin Netanyahu has scuttled all efforts led by the US, Egypt, and Qatar to reach a ceasefire and prisoner swap deal between Israel and Hamas resistance group.

Israel faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its annihilation campaign in Gaza, where its has uprooted almost all 2.4 million people and continues to starve tens of thousands by blocking crucial aid.

The Biden administration, which has given Israel billions of dollars in monetary and military backing, has been accused of being "complicit" in Gaza genocide.

01:00 GMT — Famine imminent in northern Gaza, hunger experts say

There is a strong likelihood that famine is imminent in parts of northern Gaza, where Israeli occupation forces are conducting a major invasion, hunger experts warned.

An alert issued by the four experts called the humanitarian situation throughout the war-torn Gaza "extremely grave and rapidly deteriorating" and worst in the north.

The Famine Review Committee warned that "famine thresholds may have already been crossed or else will be in the near future."

The committee's four independent experts are part of the Integrated Food Security Phase Classification, or IPC, which is made up of a network of 15 UN and other organisations that monitor global hunger and food security.

The experts said all actors in the war in Gaza must take immediate action "within days not weeks … to avert and alleviate this catastrophic situation."