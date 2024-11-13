TÜRKİYE
Turkish firm Repkon expands presence in US with $435 million army contract
A contract is recently signed between Repkon’s American subsidiary and the US for $435 million to design, build, and commission a TNT explosive production plant in the state of Kentucky.
Repkon, known for its innovative metal-forming technologies, has emerged as an important supplier to the US military in recent years. / Photo: AA / Others
November 13, 2024

Turkish defence company Repkon is making significant inroads into the lucrative US military market, securing a new $435 million contract from the US Army.

Under the deal, Repkon's American subsidiary, Repkon USA, will design, build and commission a TNT explosive production plant in Kentucky.

This comes shortly after another agreement that will see Repkon set up an artillery shell manufacturing facility in Texas.

The Russia-Ukraine war heightened international defence industry needs, and as one of the most important suppliers to Ukraine, the US decided to sign a deal with Repkon for the construction of a 155-millimeter artillery shell production plant in Texas

The new Kentucky plant is part of the army's strategy to ramp up domestic munitions production and reduce reliance on foreign suppliers.

Trinitrotoluene, or TNT, is a critical explosive material used in a variety of military ordnance, including artillery shells, bombs, and grenades.

Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell, a key player in securing the funding, said the new facility in his home state is part of a broader retooling of the US defence industrial base that’s needed to deter adversaries abroad.

Repkon, known for its innovative metal-forming technologies, has emerged as an important supplier to the US military in recent years.

The company's American expansion efforts have been bolstered by its recent acquisition of the French manufacturing firm Bowas Group, which specialises in designing and building facilities for explosives and gunpowder production.

The $435 million Kentucky plant is expected to create around 200-250 construction jobs and 50 permanent positions once operational. It is scheduled for completion by November 2028, marking the first domestic TNT production in the United States in decades.

The new plant is part of the army's strategy to ensure the US military has "timely access to essential resources," said Maj. Gen. John T. Reim.

“Today marks the beginning of the return of TNT production to American soil, a capability we have not had since 1986,” he added.

The announcement of the Kentucky deal comes on the heels of another recent agreement that will see Repkon's US subsidiary construct an artillery shell production facility in Texas.

These latest contracts solidify Repkon's position as a key supplier to the American military as it works to bolster its munitions capabilities.

SOURCE:TRT World
