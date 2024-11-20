AFRICA
2 MIN READ
Ghana peacekeepers wounded in rocket attack in Lebanon
The UN says peacekeepers and facilities in Lebanon were targeted in three separate incidents on Tuesday.
Ghana peacekeepers wounded in rocket attack in Lebanon
UNIFIL says it was likely targeted by "non-state actors." / Photo: Reuters
November 20, 2024

The United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) said that four Ghanaian peacekeepers were wounded when a rocket hit their base in southern Lebanon on Tuesday.

Peacekeepers and facilities were targeted in three separate incidents on Tuesday, UNIFIL added in a statement.

It did not name any group responsible for firing the rocket that hit the base, but said it was likely from "non-state actors".

The UN expressed grave concern over ongoing hostilities in southern Lebanon, with the United Nations Under-Secretary-General for Peace Operations, Jean-Pierre Lacroix, describing the situation as "appalling”.

Jean-Pierre Lacroix noted that the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon will continue to remain in all its positions and carry out activities despite "very challenging and difficult conditions."

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.

SOURCE:TRT Afrika and agencies
Explore
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
At least 30 people dead after boat capsizes in western DRC
One person survives India plane crash which killed more than 260 people
Burundi officials 'threatened' voters to secure election: HRW
At least 122 million people globally displaced by conflict: UN
Head of UN mission in DRC arrives in M23-held Goma
Death toll in South Africa floods rises to 67
Kenya police watchdog says 20 deaths in custody in four months
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us