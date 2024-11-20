The United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) said that four Ghanaian peacekeepers were wounded when a rocket hit their base in southern Lebanon on Tuesday.

Peacekeepers and facilities were targeted in three separate incidents on Tuesday, UNIFIL added in a statement.

It did not name any group responsible for firing the rocket that hit the base, but said it was likely from "non-state actors".

The UN expressed grave concern over ongoing hostilities in southern Lebanon, with the United Nations Under-Secretary-General for Peace Operations, Jean-Pierre Lacroix, describing the situation as "appalling”.

Jean-Pierre Lacroix noted that the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon will continue to remain in all its positions and carry out activities despite "very challenging and difficult conditions."

