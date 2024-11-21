By Charles Mgbolu

A vibrant tapestry of colours, culture, and camaraderie unfolded at the opening ceremony of the Africa Military Games (AMGA) 2024 in Abuja, Nigeria, on Wednesday, November 20, 2024.

Themed "Enhancing Military Cooperation Through Sports", the event aims to foster unity, camaraderie, and military cooperation among African nations. It's the second edition and will run until November 30, 2024.

The opening ceremony, attended by Nigerian Vice President Kashim Shettima, featured colourful parades, cultural performances, and the lighting of the AMGA 2024 torch.

Shettima called on the militaries across Africa to unite in addressing insecurity and other threats to the continent’s unity and stability.

“These games are a symbol of our shared heritage and aspirations. They strengthen our bonds as Africans and contribute to the enhancement of African security, culture, and unity,” he said in his speech.

The military games feature diverse sporting events, including athletics, football, basketball, volleyball, swimming, shooting, boxing, wrestling, taekwondo, and obstacle course racing.

Organisers say in addition to promoting unity and cooperation and military ties between African nations, the games also enhance the spirit of sportsmanship.

The games are also an opportunity for talented military athletes to showcase their skills and compete at the highest level.

Approximately 30 African countries will participate in the 2024 Africa Military Games with medals expected to be won.

