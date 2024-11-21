South African media personality Sibusiso "DJ Sbu" Leope has apologised for criticising a street vendor selling drinks that did not include his energy drink brand.

In a viral video, DJ Sbu was seen offering R200 (USD 11) to the vendor, only to withdraw the offer upon discovering his Mofaya energy drink was not among the beverages being sold.

“You don't have Mofaya? You're losing 200 rands. What type of a hustler is this?” Sbu remarked in the video, before driving off.

His comments sparked widespread criticism, with many threatening to boycott the drink. Many of his followers accused him of humiliating the vendor.

‘Uncalled for behaviour’

But in an apology posted on X on Tuesday, Sbu claimed his intention was not to offend, but to inspire.

“I plead guilty and therefore apologise for my ignorant uncalled for behaviour, I promise it won’t happen again,” Sbu said on Tuesday.

He later apologised in person to the vendor, giving him cases of the energy drink and some money in a video posted on Instagram.

Despite his attempt to make amends, some social media users have been reluctant to let him off the hook.

Negative feedback

“Would he have done this if he didn’t get the negative feedback from the previous video?” one user commented on Instagram.

Another user told Sbu, “You weren’t supposed to be rude in the first place.”

The award-winning music producer and TV host has asked his followers not to “drag” him any further, maintaining his intention was to empower.

“Calm down brothers and sisters, it’s all love. We are empowering my brother as we speak. More to come soon.” he stated on X.

