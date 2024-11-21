AFRICA
Senegal president's party wins 130 out of 165 legislative seats
The political party of Senegal's President Bassirou Diomaye Faye has won an overwhelming parliamentary majority in the November 17 elections.
Senegalese President Bassirou Diomaye Faye's Pastef party has won 130 out of 165 seats in November 17 legislative elections. / Photo: Reuters
November 21, 2024

President Bassirou Diomaye Faye's Pastef party has won 130 out of 165 seats in Senegal's legislative elections, securing a clear parliamentary majority, state TV said on Thursday, citing provisional results.

Faye, who came to power in April after a landslide election victory, dissolved the house two years into its five-year term on September 12.

He said working with the assembly was difficult after the opposition refused to pass bills from the executive.

A confirmed majority would enable Faye to pursue an ambitious reform agenda that helped sweep him to power.

His first challenge will be a budget amid a fiscal crisis.

