President Bassirou Diomaye Faye's Pastef party has won 130 out of 165 seats in Senegal's legislative elections, securing a clear parliamentary majority, state TV said on Thursday, citing provisional results.

Faye, who came to power in April after a landslide election victory, dissolved the house two years into its five-year term on September 12.

He said working with the assembly was difficult after the opposition refused to pass bills from the executive.

A confirmed majority would enable Faye to pursue an ambitious reform agenda that helped sweep him to power.

His first challenge will be a budget amid a fiscal crisis.

