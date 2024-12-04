Wednesday, December 4, 2024

14:00 GMT —Lebanon death toll from Israeli war tops 4,000 — health minister

Lebanese Health Minister Firass Abiad said the toll in more than a year of Israeli aggression had reached 4,047 dead, most of them since September.

"Until now... we have recorded 4,047 dead and 16,638 wounded," Abiad told reporters a week after a ceasefire took effect. Most of the deaths occurred after September 15, he said, adding that "we believe the real number may be higher" due to unrecorded deaths.

13:45 GMT — Blinken claims 'ceasefire is holding' in Lebanon

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has claimed that the ceasefire in Lebanon was "holding" despite a series of Israel attacks.

"The ceasefire is holding, and we're using the mechanism that was established when any concerns have arisen about any alleged or purported violations," Blinken told journalists on the sidelines of a NATO meeting in Brussels.

13:33 GMT — Palestine blames US for Israeli settler violence in occupied West Bank

The Palestinian Authority held the US administration responsible for violence by illegal Israeli settlers in the occupied West Bank.

Two Palestinian homes, a shop, and three vehicles were set ablaze in attacks by illegal settlers in the towns of Huwara and Beit Furik near Nablus in the northern West Bank.

"We condemn the ongoing Israeli aggression against the Palestinian people in Gaza and the West Bank, including Jerusalem," authority spokesperson Nabil Abu Rudeineh said in a statement.

12:30 GMT — Vital oxygen station shuts down at northern Gaza hospital amid Israeli onslaught

A vital oxygen station at Kamal Adwan Hospital in northern Gaza ceased operation amid a deadly Israeli onslaught in the area, a medical source said.

"The oxygen station has completely stopped due to damage in the supply lines," the source told Anadolu Agency.

The source said repairing the plant appears "impossible" because of "the intense Israeli fire around the hospital, including drone strikes from quadcopter aircraft."

11:08 GMT — Four children among 22 killed in Israeli air strikes on Gaza

At least 22 people, including four children, were killed in fresh Israeli air strikes in Gaza, medical sources said.

Witnesses said a drone shelled a group of civilians in Block C in the Nuseirat refugee camp in central Gaza. Five people lost their lives in the attack, including four children, the medical source said.

Israeli fighter jets also hit a home in the northern town of Beit Lahia, leaving five people dead, the source added. Another medical source said that two people were killed in another Israeli strike in the Zuhur neighbourhood in the southern city of Rafah.

10:53 GMT — WHO evacuates 11 cancer patients from Gaza to Jordan

Accompanied by 20 companions, these patients are among thousands in the region who urgently need medical care outside the war-torn enclave, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on X late Tuesday.

Tedros emphasised the critical need for expanded medical evacuations, urging all available corridors to be utilised to ensure the safe transfer of patients requiring life-saving treatment.

“Thousands of patients across Gaza still need medical evacuations for life-saving medical care,” he stated, adding that “peace is the best medicine.”

09:45 GMT — One woman, 2 children among 22 Palestinians detained by Israel

At least 22 more Palestinians were detained in Israeli military raids in the occupied West Bank, according to prisoners’ affairs groups.

A woman and two children were among the detainees in the raids that targeted several towns in the occupied territory, including Hebron, Bethlehem, Qalqilya, Tubas, Nablus, and Ramallah, the Commission of Detainees’ Affairs and the Palestinian Prisoner Society said in a joint statement.

"The raids were marked by abuse, threats against detainees and their families, and acts of vandalism and destruction on citizens' homes," it added.

09:00 GMT — Israel awaits Hamas response to Egyptian proposal for Gaza ceasefire, prisoner swap: Israeli media

The Israeli government is awaiting Hamas’ response to an Egyptian proposal for a Gaza ceasefire and prisoner swap deal, Israeli media said.

"If Israel receives a positive response, it will immediately send its negotiating delegation to Cairo," the Israeli public broadcaster KAN said.

"If progress is made in the negotiations, Israel must make concessions to end the war and release the prisoners," KAN said, citing an unnamed Israeli official.

08:15 GMT — Israel kills 20 in Gaza; Lebanon reports 5 new truce violations

Israeli tanks pushed into northern parts of the Khan Younis area in the south of Gaza and Palestinian medics have said Israeli air strikes had killed at least 20 people across the enclave.

Medics said 11 people have been killed in three air strikes on areas in central Gaza, including six children and one medic. Five of the dead had been queuing outside a bakery, they said.

A further nine Palestinians were killed by tank fire in Rafah, near the border with Egypt, medics said.

07:44 GMT — Lebanon reports five new Israeli violations of ceasefire deal

Lebanese media has reported five new Israeli violations of a fragile ceasefire deal between Beirut and Tel Aviv.

Lebanon’s official National News Agency (NNA) said an Israeli artillery shell hit the Marjayoun Plain area in southern Lebanon.

Israeli army forces also blew up several buildings in the town of Khiam and struck Kfarkela town with artillery shells, NNA said.

04:21 GMT — Qatar condemns 'deliberate' Israeli attacks on Gaza shelters

Qatar has condemned what it described as Israel's deliberate targeting of displaced people and UNRWA-run schools sheltering tens of thousands across the war-ravaged Gaza.

Abdulaziz Al Mansoori, Qatar's representative, expressed this stance during the annual Pledging Conference of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) in Geneva, as reported by Qatari state news agency QNA.

04:03 GMT — Doctors urge evacuation of Gaza patients amid Israeli attacks

Palestinian and international doctors have called for the opening of a humanitarian corridor from Gaza to enable the urgent evacuation of 25,000 patients to hospitals in East Jerusalem as Israel’s ongoing genocide has rendered most of the enclave’s medical facilities non-operational.

The call came during a press conference at the Augusta Victoria Hospital in East Jerusalem.

The doctors emphasised that based on estimates, 25,000 people in Gaza urgently require life-saving medical treatment due to their critical conditions.

03:32 GMT — Israel cracks down on Palestinians in the occupied West Bank

Israeli soldiers cracked down on Palestinians in the occupied West Bank during raids on several towns.

Witnesses reported confrontations in eastern Nablus and the Al-Masaken neighbourhood, where Palestinians burned tyres and threw stones at advancing Israeli troops.

Israeli army attacked with tear gas, stun grenades and live fire. No injuries were immediately reported.

02:55 GMT —Israel strikes northern Gaza hospital, wounds three

Three staff members at Kamal Adwan Hospital in northern besieged Gaza were wounded in an Israeli drone strike targeting its courtyard, according to medical sources.

A medical professional at the hospital told Anadolu Agency that Israeli forces used quadcopter drones to bomb the hospital courtyard, leaving one of the staff members in critical condition and requiring immediate intensive care.

02:43 GMT — Israel claims to have killed Hezbollah representative in Syria

Israel has claimed to have killed the Hezbollah representative to Syria in an air strike in the capital, Damascus.

In a statement, Israeli army spokesperson Avichay Adraee identified the representative as Salman Nimer Juma'a.

"Juma'a played a pivotal role, on behalf of Hezbollah, within the Syrian military apparatus in transferring weaponry," he added.

02:00 GMT — Israel kills one person in its strike on Lebanon's Shebaa

Lebanon's Health Ministry said an Israeli drone strike on a southern town killed one person amid a fragile truce.

"An Israeli enemy drone strike on the town of Shebaa killed one person," a Health Ministry statement said.

The state-run National News Agency (NNA) described the dead man as a "shepherd".