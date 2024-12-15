SPORTS
3 MIN READ
Wolves sack head coach Gary O'Neil
Wolverhampton Wanderers have sacked manager Gary O'Neil, the Premier League club announced on Sunday.
Wolves finished 14th in the EPL last season, the club's worst position since they were promoted in 2018. / Photo: AFP
December 15, 2024

Wolverhampton Wanderers have sacked manager Gary O'Neil, the Premier League club announced on Sunday after a winless run left them stranded in the relegation zone and four points adrift of safety.

Wolves are 19th in the table with nine points after a 2-1 home loss to Ipswich Town on Saturday extended their losing streak to four league games, with just two wins from 16 matches this season.

They have conceded a league-worst 40 goals and have also struggled with off-field issues, with Mario Lemina being stripped of the captaincy after an altercation with West Ham United's Jarrod Bowen.

"Wolves have parted company with head coach Gary O'Neil and his backroom staff," the club said in a statement.

Four straight defeats

Wolves' next game is away at Leicester City on December 22, with tough fixtures coming up against Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur later this month.

Wolves failed to record a win in their opening 10 league games but successive victories over Southampton and Fulham last month appeared to have eased the pressure to an extent.

However, four straight defeats in their last four games led to O'Neil's sacking, which came just days after club chairman Jeff Shi had thrown his support behind the manager amid fierce criticism from fans.

"We're very grateful to Gary for all of his effort, dedication and hard work during his time at the club, and we wish him and his team the best of luck for the future," Shi said.

Twenty wins, 32 defeats

Former Bournemouth boss O'Neil, who was under contract until 2026, was appointed by Wolves just before the start of last season after Spaniard Julen Lopetegui, now at West Ham United, parted ways with the club because of disputes with the board.

The Midlands club finished 14th last season, the club's worst position since they were promoted in 2018.

Englishman O'Neil recorded 20 wins, 11 draws and 32 defeats in 63 games in charge of Wolves. He is the third Premier League manager to be sacked this season after Steve Cooper and Erik ten Hag.

SOURCE:Reuters
