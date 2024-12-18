The United Nations has allocated US$4 million to Mozambique in support of humanitarian response to the aftereffects of Tropical Cyclone Chido that struck coastal regions on Sunday.

The United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) said in a statement on Tuesday the aid will be used to address the urgent needs of those affected by the cyclone, including providing shelter, food, and medical care.

The National Institute for Natural Disaster (INGD) in Mozambique reports that over 174,000 people have been affected by the cyclone, with 34 fatalities and 319 injuries recorded.

Thousands of homes have been destroyed, and essential infrastructure, including schools and health facilities, has been severely damaged.

Large-scale destruction

The Nangolo district in northeastern Mozambique has been particularly hard-hit,

“The devastation in the area is overwhelming, with 100% of structures damaged. The local health post has been rendered inoperable due to severe damage, leaving the community without access to essential medical care,” the UN said in their statement.

The lack of access to healthcare and the destruction of schools pose significant challenges for the affected communities.

“In Nalia and Mieze, the destruction is even more severe. In Nalia, approximately 12,500 people were affected, including 4,325 women and 5,471 children. The immediate needs in the area include shelter, food, and water,” the UN says.

OCHA adds it is working with the Mozambican government to assess the situation and provide much-needed assistance to those affected by this devastating cyclone.

