The death toll from the stampede that occurred at a family funfair event in Oyo, South-West Nigeria, on Wednesday has risen to 35 children, with six others critically injured, police said on Thursday.

Local authorities initially reported at least 32 children dead during the stampede that occurred as thousands of spectators crammed into a carnival venue.

Nigeria's President Tinubu has reacted with shock to the incident, stressing that the safety of children must never be compromised.

"Our children's safety and well-being remain paramount. No event should ever compromise their safety or take precedence over their lives," President Bola Tinubu said.

Investigations launched

The Oyo State Police Command says eight persons have been arrested for their various involvements, including the organiser of the event.

The case has since been transferred to the Homicide Section of the State Criminal Investigation Department, with the Deputy Commissioner of Police in charge leading the investigations, state broadcaster NTA reports.

Eyewitnesses told local media many people fell and were trampled, while others fainted due to the intense pressure of the crowd.

According to the radio broadcast for the event, organisers announced the provision of food and gift items for 5,000 children, but nearly 8,000 turned up as early as 5 a.m. on Wednesday.

➤Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.