Erdogan's new year message envisages peace in the region
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan highlights efforts to combat terrorism, mediate peace, and end regional conflicts and say that 2025 will be a turning point for a secure and prosperous future.
"In the coming period, we will take determined steps to realise our vision of a terror-free Türkiye and a terror-free region," says Erdogan. / Photo: AA Archive
December 31, 2024

In his New Year's message, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has reiterated Türkiye's commitment to foster peace and stability in Syria, its borders, and the Palestinian territories.

"We will provide all necessary support to ensure that the new era opens the door to lasting peace, tranquillity, stability, and economic prosperity in Syria," Erdogan said on Tuesday.

The message, shared via the Turkish presidency's official X account, outlined the administration's priorities for the coming year.

Erdogan also addressed the protracted crisis in Gaza and Palestine, calling for an end to violence and the establishment of peace.

"We are making intense efforts to end the massacres that have been ongoing in Gaza and other Palestinian territories for 15 months and to establish peace there as well," he said.

The president reaffirmed Türkiye's intent to play a pivotal role in regional reconstruction and peacebuilding. First highlighting domestic and regional security, he promised unwavering efforts to combat terrorism.

"In the coming period, we will take determined steps to realise our vision of a terror-free Türkiye and a terror-free region," he said.

Erdogan said Türkiye hopes that a "new era begins in 2025" in the country's north as well. "It remains our priority that the war between Russia and Ukraine, our neighbours from the Black Sea, is ended with a fair peace," he added.​​​​​​​

SOURCE:TRT World
