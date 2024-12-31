AFRICA
Mozambique crisis: Neighbours urge end to unrest with 278 dead
Mozambicans have been protesting for months since the electoral authority declared Daniel Chapo the winner of presidential elections.
The ruling Frelimo party's victory has reignited public anger over decades of corruption, economic stagnation and political dominance. / Photo: AP
December 31, 2024

The Southern African regional bloc on Tuesday called for an immediate end to all hostilities in Mozambique, where 278 people have been killed since the main opposition party began protesting alleged fraud in presidential elections in late October.

"We are deeply concerned by the continued loss of lives, injuries, and destruction of private property and public infrastructure," said Samia Suluhu Hassan, Tanzania's president and the current chairperson of the Southern African Development Community (SADC), an intergovernmental organization headquartered in Gaborone, Botswana.

In a statement, she said the current situation has also created significant economic challenges in Mozambique, disrupted cross-border trade, and hampered the free movement of people.

“The SADC calls upon all parties to exercise restraint and refrain from actions that escalate violence and unrest,” she said, adding that “the SADC reaffirms readiness to assist, through appropriate mechanisms, in facilitating a peaceful resolution to the existing challenges.”

Disputed elections

Mozambicans have been protesting since the electoral authority declared 47-year-old Daniel Chapo of the ruling Frelimo party the winner of the October 9 presidential elections with 71% of the vote, defeating opposition candidate Venancio Mondlane with 20%.

The Constitutional Council was then tasked with overseeing the case, and last week it affirmed that Chapo had won the vote but reduced his percentage to 65%. This caused fresh and more violent protests.

Hassan called on all parties to embrace peaceful and constructive dialogue as the best way to address grievances.

“Our collective aspiration remains the restoration of harmony and stability in Mozambique, in line with our shared vision of good governance, social cohesion, and sustainable development in the region,” she said.

Thousands flee

Since fresh violent protests began last week, thousands of Mozambicans have fled to neighboring Malawi and Eswatini to seek refuge.

Earlier on Monday, opposition presidential candidate Venancio Mondlane said he is considering suspending protests for five days to allow international organizations to investigate alleged human rights violations by security forces.

He promised to announce the next phase of new protests in the coming days.

