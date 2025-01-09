Three people were shot dead by police in Mozambique on Thursday as they congregated to welcome opposition leader Venancio Mondlane who returned from self-imposed exile following October's disputed elections.

Local publication Agencia de Informacao de Mozambique (AIM) reported that police used live ammunition to disperse thousands of Mondlane’s supporters.

“The shooting began before Mondlane’s plane landed and continued as Mondlane was driven to the centre of the city (the capital Maputo),” AIM reported.

Mozambique has been gripped by protests since October 21, with the opposition disputing the victory of 47-year-old Daniel Chapo of the ruling FRELIMO party who has been declared winner of the October 9 presidential election.

Hundreds killed

Chapo got 65% of the vote, defeating Mondlane who got only 24%.

Mondlane, who claims to have won the election, called for protests.

The Constitutional Council was then tasked with overseeing the case, and last month it affirmed that Chapo had won the vote. This caused fresh and more violent protests.

Approximately 300 people have died since the protests started in the country, with most deaths caused by gunfire from security personnel, according to civil society groups and a local elections monitoring group.

Large crowd receives Mondlane

Addressing reporters upon his arrival, Mondlane said he is a "president elected by the Mozambican people, not by the Constitutional Council," reiterating his rejection of the October election results validated by the country’s highest electoral authority.

Mondlane’s return sparked a large turnout of supporters heading toward a rally he organised in the capital Maputo.

Police intervened, firing shots into the air to disperse the crowd. Authorities cited public order concerns, but the move further fuelled unease among opposition members.

The opposition leader also expressed a willingness to engage with the government, though he emphasised that any dialogue would occur "on his terms."

'Pivotal moment'

Mondlane referred to his return as a pivotal moment for Mozambique’s democracy, stressing the importance of accountability and justice regarding the electoral disputes.

While the government has yet to comment on Mondlane’s statements, analysts caution that his return could exacerbate the political divide if reconciliation efforts are not pursued promptly.

