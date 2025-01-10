AFRICA
2 MIN READ
Burkina Faso's Traore trends after Ghana 'loudest' applause
Analysts believe his warm reception is a testament to his rising popularity, despite coming to power through a military coup in September 2022.
Burkina Faso's Traore trends after Ghana 'loudest' applause
Ibrahim Traore came to power through a military coup in September 2022. Photo: Others  / Others
January 10, 2025

Burkina Faso's transitional president, Captain Ibrahim Traore, made headlines after receiving the “loudest cheer” among visiting African presidents during the inauguration of President John Mahama of Ghana on Tuesday.

Ghana's President John Mahama acknowledged Traore's popularity, saying, "You can see how popular Mr. President (Traore) is in Ghana. He got the biggest applause".

Ghana’s parliamentary speaker, Alban Bagbin, had called up Captain Traore as the 16th leader to say his well wishes for the newly inaugurated Ghanaian president when the crowd erupted in cheers, demonstrating Traore's growing influence in the region.

Characteristically dressed in military gear, Traore was accompanied by at least ten soldiers, also in uniform.

Analysts believe his warm reception is a testament to his rising popularity, despite coming to power through a military coup in September 2022.

His leadership has been marked by significant developments, including the expulsion of French forces from Burkina Faso.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.

SOURCE:TRT Afrika
Explore
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
At least 30 people dead after boat capsizes in western DRC
One person survives India plane crash which killed more than 260 people
Burundi officials 'threatened' voters to secure election: HRW
At least 122 million people globally displaced by conflict: UN
Head of UN mission in DRC arrives in M23-held Goma
Death toll in South Africa floods rises to 67
Kenya police watchdog says 20 deaths in custody in four months
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us