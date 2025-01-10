Burkina Faso's transitional president, Captain Ibrahim Traore, made headlines after receiving the “loudest cheer” among visiting African presidents during the inauguration of President John Mahama of Ghana on Tuesday.

Ghana's President John Mahama acknowledged Traore's popularity, saying, "You can see how popular Mr. President (Traore) is in Ghana. He got the biggest applause".

Ghana’s parliamentary speaker, Alban Bagbin, had called up Captain Traore as the 16th leader to say his well wishes for the newly inaugurated Ghanaian president when the crowd erupted in cheers, demonstrating Traore's growing influence in the region.

Characteristically dressed in military gear, Traore was accompanied by at least ten soldiers, also in uniform.

Analysts believe his warm reception is a testament to his rising popularity, despite coming to power through a military coup in September 2022.

His leadership has been marked by significant developments, including the expulsion of French forces from Burkina Faso.

