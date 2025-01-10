AFRICA
Ghana's Mahama appoints first ministers
John Mahama / Photo: Reuters
January 10, 2025

Ghana's new president, John Dramani Mahama, has unveiled his key cabinet appointments, naming Cassiel Ato Forson as Finance Minister, John Abdulai Jinapor as Energy Minister, and Dominic Akuritinga Ayine as Attorney General and Justice Minister.

Mahama, who was sworn into office this week on Tuesday, had vowed during his campaign to nominate all cabinet ministers within his first 14 days in office and maintain a lean cabinet.

Mahama, who previously served as president from 2012 to 2017, has pledged to prioritise economic recovery, stability, and growth, as well as improve the business and investment climate and combat corruption.

Mahama's National Democratic Congress (NDC) party holds a two-thirds majority in Parliament, which will facilitate the approval of his ministerial nominees.

Finance ministerial nominee Forson, a 46-year-old chartered accountant and lawmaker, previously served as Deputy Finance Minister during Mahama's first term.

Energy minister nominee John Abdulai Jinapor is a Ghanaian politician and a former Minister of Energy also during Mahama's first term.

Justice Minister nominee Ayine has been a member of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and has served as a Member of Parliament for the Bolgatanga East Constituency since 2013. He has also held positions such as Deputy Minister for Justice and Deputy Attorney General.

SOURCE:TRT Afrika and agencies
