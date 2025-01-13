An opposition leader in the Indian Ocean nation of Comoros on Monday rejected the results of legislative elections, which were widely boycotted by opponents, over accusations of "gross fraud."

The majority of the opposition refused to participate in Sunday's polls amid claims the two-round vote to elect 33 lawmakers lacked transparency.

"The election was marred by gross fraud, ballot box stuffing and in several stations, there were more votes than registered voters," said Daoud Abdallah Mohamed, 50, a former interior minister and leader for the United Opposition coalition.

The independent electoral commission for Anjouan, the archipelago's densely populated island, declared as winners 12 candidates from the ruling Convention for the Renewal of the Comoros (CRC) party.

Sole candidates

The commission said the CRC candidates took between 60 and 100% of the votes, with a voter turnout of 70%.

In the region of Anjouan from where President Azali Assoumani and his right-hand man hail, "there was a small turnout but strangely enough, the ballot box filled up quickly", one observer said under the condition of anonymity.

The minister in charge of elections, Fakridine Mahamoud, did not respond to requests for comment from AFP.

Four of the five constituencies on the island of Moheli had a singular candidate from the ruling party. The only opponent, from the Orange party, pulled out of the race midday.

President denies ballot stuffing allegations

Assoumani, in power since 2016, dismissed accusations of ballot box stuffing.

"It's not the first time the opposition has denounced (elections). Now, it's up to them to prove their denunciations," he said.

A second round of voting will take place on February 16, in which Mohamed said the United Opposition "would not participate."

