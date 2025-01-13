AFRICA
3 MIN READ
Comoros opposition rejects legislative election results
An opposition leader in the Indian Ocean nation of Comoros has rejected the results of legislative elections.
Comoros opposition rejects legislative election results
A second round of voting in Comoros' legislative elections will take place on February 16, 2025. / Photo: AFP
January 13, 2025

An opposition leader in the Indian Ocean nation of Comoros on Monday rejected the results of legislative elections, which were widely boycotted by opponents, over accusations of "gross fraud."

The majority of the opposition refused to participate in Sunday's polls amid claims the two-round vote to elect 33 lawmakers lacked transparency.

"The election was marred by gross fraud, ballot box stuffing and in several stations, there were more votes than registered voters," said Daoud Abdallah Mohamed, 50, a former interior minister and leader for the United Opposition coalition.

The independent electoral commission for Anjouan, the archipelago's densely populated island, declared as winners 12 candidates from the ruling Convention for the Renewal of the Comoros (CRC) party.

Sole candidates

The commission said the CRC candidates took between 60 and 100% of the votes, with a voter turnout of 70%.

In the region of Anjouan from where President Azali Assoumani and his right-hand man hail, "there was a small turnout but strangely enough, the ballot box filled up quickly", one observer said under the condition of anonymity.

The minister in charge of elections, Fakridine Mahamoud, did not respond to requests for comment from AFP.

Four of the five constituencies on the island of Moheli had a singular candidate from the ruling party. The only opponent, from the Orange party, pulled out of the race midday.

President denies ballot stuffing allegations

Assoumani, in power since 2016, dismissed accusations of ballot box stuffing.

"It's not the first time the opposition has denounced (elections). Now, it's up to them to prove their denunciations," he said.

A second round of voting will take place on February 16, in which Mohamed said the United Opposition "would not participate."

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
At least 30 people dead after boat capsizes in western DRC
One person survives India plane crash which killed more than 260 people
Burundi officials 'threatened' voters to secure election: HRW
At least 122 million people globally displaced by conflict: UN
Head of UN mission in DRC arrives in M23-held Goma
Death toll in South Africa floods rises to 67
Kenya police watchdog says 20 deaths in custody in four months
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us