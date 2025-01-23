WORLD
3 MIN READ
Live Updates: Israeli forces raid across occupied West Bank amid Jenin siege
Truce in Israel's genocidal war on besieged Gaza — that has reportedly killed at least 47,161 Palestinians — enters its fifth day as Tel Aviv continues its violence and abduction spree in occupied West Bank.
Live Updates: Israeli forces raid across occupied West Bank amid Jenin siege
Israeli troops and military vehicles prepare to enter Jenin in the occupied West Bank, near the Israeli village of Muqeibila on January 22, 2025.  / Photo: AFP
January 23, 2025

Thursday, January 23, 2025

06:00 GMT — Israeli forces have conducted multiple raids across the occupied West Bank, according to local sources, amid ongoing siege on Jenin.

According to Palestinian WAFA news agency, the Israeli army said that the forces barged their way into Turmusayya town, northeast of Ramallah, and deployed in the vicinity of the municipal building.

In Jenin, the forces stormed Fahma village and fired barrages of tear gas canisters towards the villagers, sparking confrontations.

In Bethlehem, Israeli soldiers carried out a similar raid into al-Khader town, deployed at the main Jerusalem-Hebron Road and showered local stores with tear gas canisters, but without resulting in any casualty.

Israeli forces raid Palestinian houses almost daily across the West Bank on the pretext of searching for "wanted" Palestinians, triggering clashes with residents.

More updates 👇

01:40 GMT — Israel to receive names of 4 hostages to be released next under Gaza ceasefire deal

The Palestinian group Hamas is expected to provide to Israel the names of three female soldiers and an Israeli civilian it is holding in Gaza in preparation for their release this weekend as part of a ceasefire deal, a local newspaper reported.

The Yedioth Ahronoth daily said the four captives are expected to be handed over to the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) on Saturday afternoon, after which they will be transferred to Israeli forces.

The newspaper speculated that the civilians to be released may be Arbel Yehud and her boyfriend, Ariel Cunio.

22:40 GMT — Netanyahu asks Trump to extend Israeli troop withdrawal from southern Lebanon

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has asked US President Donald Trump for additional time for Israel to maintain its military occupation in southern Lebanon as a deadline approaches, local media reported.

Under a ceasefire agreement reached last November between Israel and Lebanon, the Israeli army is required to pull out from southern Lebanon within 60 days.

With just 72 hours left, the time is fast approaching for Israel to vacate all the territories it occupied during its recent invasion of Lebanon.

For our live updates from Wednesday, January 21, 2025, click here.

SOURCE:TRT Afrika and agencies
Explore
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
At least 30 people dead after boat capsizes in western DRC
One person survives India plane crash which killed more than 260 people
Burundi officials 'threatened' voters to secure election: HRW
At least 122 million people globally displaced by conflict: UN
Head of UN mission in DRC arrives in M23-held Goma
Death toll in South Africa floods rises to 67
Kenya police watchdog says 20 deaths in custody in four months
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us