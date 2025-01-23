Thursday, January 23, 2025

06:00 GMT — Israeli forces have conducted multiple raids across the occupied West Bank, according to local sources, amid ongoing siege on Jenin.

According to Palestinian WAFA news agency, the Israeli army said that the forces barged their way into Turmusayya town, northeast of Ramallah, and deployed in the vicinity of the municipal building.

In Jenin, the forces stormed Fahma village and fired barrages of tear gas canisters towards the villagers, sparking confrontations.

In Bethlehem, Israeli soldiers carried out a similar raid into al-Khader town, deployed at the main Jerusalem-Hebron Road and showered local stores with tear gas canisters, but without resulting in any casualty.

Israeli forces raid Palestinian houses almost daily across the West Bank on the pretext of searching for "wanted" Palestinians, triggering clashes with residents.

01:40 GMT — Israel to receive names of 4 hostages to be released next under Gaza ceasefire deal

The Palestinian group Hamas is expected to provide to Israel the names of three female soldiers and an Israeli civilian it is holding in Gaza in preparation for their release this weekend as part of a ceasefire deal, a local newspaper reported.

The Yedioth Ahronoth daily said the four captives are expected to be handed over to the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) on Saturday afternoon, after which they will be transferred to Israeli forces.

The newspaper speculated that the civilians to be released may be Arbel Yehud and her boyfriend, Ariel Cunio.

22:40 GMT — Netanyahu asks Trump to extend Israeli troop withdrawal from southern Lebanon

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has asked US President Donald Trump for additional time for Israel to maintain its military occupation in southern Lebanon as a deadline approaches, local media reported.

Under a ceasefire agreement reached last November between Israel and Lebanon, the Israeli army is required to pull out from southern Lebanon within 60 days.

With just 72 hours left, the time is fast approaching for Israel to vacate all the territories it occupied during its recent invasion of Lebanon.

