Türkiye's tourism revenues hit a new record high in 2024
Turkish Vice President says that this strong performance in tourism not only revitalised economic activity but also contributed to balanced economic growth.
Türkiye welcomed 62.2 million visitors in 2024, a 9 percent increase from the previous year. / Photo: AA Archive
January 31, 2025

Türkiye's tourism revenues in 2024 has jumped 8.3 percent year-on-year to $61.1 billion, hitting a new historic high.

Türkiye continues to strengthen its tourism sector, drawing an increasing number of international visitors each year.

Türkiye welcomed 62.2 million visitors in 2024, a 9 percent increase from the previous year, surpassing the 49.2 million foreign tourists recorded in 2023, according to the Turkish Statistical Institute.

Average expenditures per capita from visitors in 2024 were $972 in total, and $97 per night.

In 2024, visitors visited Türkiye mostly for "travel, entertainment, sporting , and cultural activities" with 64.9 percent.

The number of Turkish citizens visiting abroad also rose 2.9 percent in 2024 on a yearly basis to 11.4 million.

Balanced economic growth

In a social media post about Türkiye's tourism revenues, Turkish Vice President Cevdet Yilmaz stated, "Our tourism revenues in 2024 surpassed our Medium-Term Program target, reaching a record high of $61.1 billion." He also emphasised that the number of tourists increased beyond expectations.

Yilmaz highlighted that this strong performance in tourism not only revitalised economic activity but also contributed to balanced economic growth.

"It has created employment opportunities for many people, especially young people, and played a crucial role in improving the current account deficit by bringing foreign currency into our country," he noted.

He further stated that these effects strengthened Türkiye’s policies for achieving balanced and inclusive growth.

Looking ahead to 2025, when tourism revenues are targeted to reach $63.6 billion, Yilmaz expressed expectations that all these positive impacts would continue.

SOURCE:TRT World
