Congolese President Felix Tshisekedi has urged the US to purchase strategic raw materials directly from the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), calling it the "true owner" of the resources, rather than Rwanda, which he accused of looting them through violence against the Congolese people.

Tshisekedi extended the offer to the US first, stating that "what has been hidden and maintained for 30 years has just been revealed by the Trump administration," presidential spokesperson Tina Salama said Sunday on X.

She added that the proposal is also open to European nations and other buyers currently sourcing materials from Rwanda, warning that "receiving stolen goods will become increasingly complicated."

Her remarks come after the US imposed sanctions on Rwanda's State Minister for Regional Integration James Kabarebe and an M23 spokesperson over their alleged roles in escalating the conflict in eastern DR Congo.

Deadly clashes

The M23, one of several armed groups operating in eastern DRC, resurfaced in late 2021 and last week captured the city of Bukavu after seizing Goma in January.

At least 3,000 people, including peacekeepers, have been killed, and thousands more displaced in the fighting around Goma.

The rebels are now reportedly advancing toward Uvira, a city less than 30 kilometres from Burundi's economic capital, Bujumbura.

Kinshasa has long accused Rwanda of backing the M23 and deploying troops in eastern DRC to support the rebels - allegations that Kigali has repeatedly denied.

➤Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.