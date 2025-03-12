TÜRKİYE
1 min read
Türkiye becoming hub for ‘peace diplomacy’ — Erdogan
President Erdogan says Türkiye carries “the flag of goodwill” and spreads the climate of peace to all corners of the world, especially to oppressed geographies.
Türkiye becoming hub for ‘peace diplomacy’ — Erdogan
Erdogan also spoke out against those seeking to sow division in Türkiye. / AA
March 12, 2025

Türkiye is going beyond being a source of stability for its region and becoming a central hub of “peace diplomacy,” President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has stressed.

Speaking at an AK Party Group Meeting in Ankara on Wednesday, the Turkish leader stressed that Ankara not only carries “the flag of goodwill” but also spreads a climate of peace to all corners of the world, especially to oppressed geographies.

He also spoke against those seeking to sow division in Türkiye under Turkish-Kurdish, secular-antisecular, progressive-conservative, and Alawite-Sunni labels.

“By asserting the terrorist acts of the remnants of the former regime in Syria, an extremely insidious and dirty trap is being set against the brotherhood of our nation,” Erdogan said.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Ethiopia bans Tigrayan opposition party TPLF
Ethiopia bans Tigrayan opposition party TPLF
Zimbabwean protesters granted bail after six weeks in custody
Zimbabwean protesters granted bail after six weeks in custody
Erdogan stresses need for careful monitoring of PKK dissolution process
Erdogan stresses need for careful monitoring of PKK dissolution process
African countries with most IMF debt
African countries with most IMF debt
Mali bans French television channel TV5 Monde over protest coverage
Mali bans French television channel TV5 Monde over protest coverage
South African rare blue diamond fetches $21.5m at auction
South African rare blue diamond fetches $21.5m at auction
The end of the PKK: What led to the terror group's dissolution after decades of bloodshed
The end of the PKK: What led to the terror group's dissolution after decades of bloodshed
By Tuncay Şahin
France announces retaliatory expulsion of Algerian diplomats
France announces retaliatory expulsion of Algerian diplomats
Erdogan, Trump, Mohammed bin Salman and Alsharaa begin online meet
Erdogan, Trump, Mohammed bin Salman and Alsharaa begin online meet
World's 'poorest president', Jose Mujica, dies
World's 'poorest president', Jose Mujica, dies
Türkiye plays the peacemaker as Putin, Zelenskyy seek truce in Istanbul
Türkiye plays the peacemaker as Putin, Zelenskyy seek truce in Istanbul
US church refuses to resettle white South Africans granted refugee status
US church refuses to resettle white South Africans granted refugee status
UN 'deeply alarmed' by Libya's escalating violence
UN 'deeply alarmed' by Libya's escalating violence
Trump blasts Western war hawks and 'interventionists', cites Saudi Arabia as Middle East model
Trump blasts Western war hawks and 'interventionists', cites Saudi Arabia as Middle East model
Pakistani premier praises Turkish President Erdogan's role in promoting peace in South Asia
Pakistani premier praises Turkish President Erdogan's role in promoting peace in South Asia
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us