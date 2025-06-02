The news of Hasset Dereje Admassu clinching the Miss World Africa crown and overall First Runner-Up title at the 72nd Miss World pageant sent ripples of euphoria among pageant fans across Ethiopia and the broader African continent.

This unprecedented achievement, the highest ranking ever attained by an Ethiopian contestant in Miss World history, has not only brought immense pride but also sparked a renewed sense of possibility for African representation on the global stage.

In a dazzling display of grace, intellect, and advocacy, Hasset Dereje Admassu of Ethiopia captivated the world at the 72nd Miss World pageant, redefining what it means to be a global beauty icon.

The grand finale, held in Hyderabad, India, on Sat, May 31, 2025, culminated with Thailand's Opal Suchata Chuangsri being crowned Miss World 2025.

More than a Crown

For Hasset, a graduate of public health, her participation was deeply rooted in purpose. Her pet project tagged "Beauty With a Purpose" focuses on maternal health and girls’ education in rural communities.

"There are so many children and mothers behind me who will be motivated and decide to do many things just because I am standing here before you," Hasset told judges to rounds of applause.

On Instagram, Hasset expressed her profound honour in representing Africa. "I feel very honoured and very proud to be representing Africa," she posted, "I hope to represent you all well and tell untold stories of us."

Victory for a Nation

Hasset's groundbreaking achievement is being celebrated as a significant breakthrough for Ethiopian and African representation on the international pageantry stage.

Her performance underscored the critical importance of substance, advocacy, and cultural identity within global beauty contests.

The Miss World Ethiopia team encapsulated the national sentiment, describing the moment as one of "immense pride" and "heartfelt emotion".

"For the first time ever, Ethiopia has risen to the very top of the global stage at Miss World. She has broken barriers, rewritten history, and ignited a new era of representation for Ethiopian women around the world," the Miss World Ethiopia team wrote on Instagram.

Hasset’s win will see her continue her vital advocacy work, serving as a voice for health equity and gender empowerment both locally and internationally.