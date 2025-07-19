TÜRKİYE
Türkiye tells US of need to end Syria conflict, warns against destabilising Israeli strikes
In a phone conversation with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Turkish top diplomat Hakan Fidan warned Israel’s actions in Syria could harm regional peace and unity.
Türkiye's Hakan Fidan underlines the importance of respecting Syria’s sovereignty. / Reuters
July 19, 2025

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan held a phone call with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio on early Saturday to discuss tensions in southern Syria, according to Turkish diplomatic sources.

Fidan stressed the urgent need to end the Syrian conflict and uphold the ceasefire agreement previously reached between the fighting parties.

He warned that Israel’s military operations on Syrian territory only deepen instability and threaten Syria’s unity, sovereignty, and regional peace.

Fidan underscored that Türkiye will not allow any terrorist groups to exploit the volatile conditions in southern Syria.

He also expressed Ankara’s support for Washington’s constructive role in Syria, offering to cooperate with the US and other partners to achieve lasting peace.

The foreign minister described the current moment as a vital opportunity to rebuild Syria and secure a future for its people.

The two officials also addressed the humanitarian crisis in Gaza and the fragile ceasefire negotiations underway.

Fidan reiterated Türkiye’s call for an immediate and permanent ceasefire and stressed the urgent need to deliver aid to the besieged Palestinian enclave.

RELATEDTRT Global - Türkiye ready to help restore calm in Syria: Fidan
SOURCE:AA
