AFRICA
2 min read
Citizens of Angola, Cape Verde want Portugal to return looted artefacts
Citizens of Angola and Cape Verde want Portugal to apologise for its colonial past and return artefacts and other items looted during colonial era, a survey shows.
Citizens of Angola, Cape Verde want Portugal to return looted artefacts
During the colonial era, several artefacts were stolen from Africa by colonial powers. / Photo: AFP
July 1, 2025

A majority of respondents in Angola and Cape Verde believe Portugal should apologise for its colonial past and return artefacts and other items looted during that era, according to a survey released on Tuesday.

Pollsters from Lisbon's Catholic University, in partnership with public broadcaster RTP and a commission commemorating the fall of Portugal's fascist dictatorship in 1974, surveyed more than 3,000 people across Angola, Cape Verde and Portugal.

In Angola, 58% of respondents said Portugal should return artefacts such as masks, sculptures and ritual objects taken from its former colonies. Support was higher in Cape Verde at 63%.

The survey showed 54% of the Portuguese supported the return of such items, but 58% said Portugal did not owe its former colonies an apology. In Angola, 59% thought Lisbon should apologise with 58% in Cape Verde.

Millions of Africans forcibly transported to Portugal

Portugal's colonial history, which spanned Angola, Cape Verde, Mozambique, Brazil and East Timor, as well as parts of India, remains contentious.

From the 15th to the 19th century, nearly six million Africans were forcibly transported by Portuguese ships and sold into slavery, primarily to Brazil. Little is taught about it in schools.

Most respondents in all three countries – 58% in Angola, 83% in Cape Verde and 78% in Portugal – do not think monuments related to colonialism should be taken down. In Portugal, 58% of respondents said a memorial to victims of transatlantic slavery should be built.

A long-delayed memorial to slavery victims, planned for Lisbon's riverside, has been embroiled in controversy at a time global calls for reparations and reckoning with past wrongs – including within the African Union – continue to gain momentum.

Portugal's far-right Chega party, which became the main opposition in parliament in May, has vowed to prevent any return of artefacts and payment of reparations.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
More than 40,000 children suffering 'acute malnutrition' in Sudan's North Darfur state
Mali sells gold seized from Canadian firm Barrick
Mali's Goita signs law approving extension of his transitional presidency
Côte d'Ivoire 'has sold' 850,000 tonnes of 2025/26 cocoa export contracts
Erdogan to Stocker: Opportunity to end Russia-Ukraine war should not be wasted
Eight people killed in Sudan paramilitary attack on shelter: Doctor
Trump asked five African leaders to accept migrants from US, Reuters reports
UN calls for 'immediate de-escalation' in Libya's capital
Kenyan police who shot man at close range during protests to face murder charge
Another Israeli soldier dies by suicide upon returning from Gaza
Slovakia president to train as soldier for two weeks
DRC-M23 talks headed in 'right direction': Diplomat
Nigeria military kills at least 24 Boko Haram terrorists
Somalia’s finance minister Bihi Egeh named Africa’s best
By Nuri Aden
Four richest Africans wealthier than half the continent – Oxfam
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us