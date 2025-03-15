Somalia rejects any proposal that would undermine the Palestinian people’s right to live peacefully on their ancestral land, its foreign minister said, amid reports that Israel and the US are planning to expel Palestinians to some African countries, including Somalia.

Ahmed Moalim Fiqi told Reuters news agency on Friday that Somalia also rejected any plan that would involve the use of its territory for the resettlement of other populations.

Separately, an official from Somalia's breakaway region of Somaliland told Reuters that "there are no talks with anyone regarding Palestinians".

The White House and the US State Department did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for comment.

Donald Trump’s plan

Sudan, a country dealing with a devastating civil war, also did not immediately respond to Reuters’ request to its Foreign Ministry for comment.

However, the Associated Press reported on Friday that officials from Sudan have rejected ‘‘overtures’’ from the US.

Under US President Donald Trump’s so-called Gaza plan, more than two million Palestinians would be permanently sent elsewhere.

He has proposed the US would take ownership of the territory, oversee a lengthy cleanup process and develop it as a real estate project.