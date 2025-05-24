SPORTS
2 min read
Egypt star Mohamed Salah named Premier League player of the season
Mohamed Salah becomes only the fifth player to win it twice after Thierry Henry, Cristiano Ronaldo, Nemanja Vidic and Kevin De Bruyne.
Egypt star Mohamed Salah named Premier League player of the season
Liverpool's Mohamed Salah previously won the award in 2017-18. / Reuters
May 24, 2025

Mohamed Salah was named the Premier League player of the season on Saturday after the Egyptian enjoyed a stellar individual campaign as Liverpool cruised to their second Premier League title.

Salah scored 28 goals and provided 18 assists to guide the Anfield club to the title, with Arne Slot's side winning it with four games to spare.

Having also earned the award in 2017-18, Salah became only the fifth player to win it twice after Thierry Henry, Cristiano Ronaldo, Nemanja Vidic and Kevin De Bruyne.

The 32-year-old Egyptian is on course to win another Golden Boot for most goals in a season and is five strikes ahead of Newcastle United striker Alexander Isak going into the final day of the season on Sunday.

Mohamed Salah makes Liverpool history in win - TRT Afrika

The Egyptian becomes the first Liverpool player to score 50 in Europe competitions.

🔗

Break record

No player before has had 46 goal involvements in a 38-game season and Salah could even break the record of 47 held by Alan Shearer and Andrew Cole, who achieved the feat in a 42-game campaign, when Liverpool host Crystal Palace at Anfield.

With six more assists than any other player, Salah can become the first footballer to win the Golden Boot, Golden Playmaker and player of the season awards.

Salah also won the Football Writers' Association men's player of the year for the third time earlier this month.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Ghana closes embassy in Washington over alleged corruption
Ghana closes embassy in Washington over alleged corruption
Türkiye named among world’s top eco-friendly travel destinations
Türkiye named among world’s top eco-friendly travel destinations
More than 700 killed in Nigeria IPOB sit-at-home protest – research
More than 700 killed in Nigeria IPOB sit-at-home protest – research
AfDB election 2025: Meet the five candidates vying for Africa's top banking job
AfDB election 2025: Meet the five candidates vying for Africa's top banking job
Nigeria to open major lithium processing plants
Nigeria to open major lithium processing plants
Ethiopia confirms first mpox cases in infant and mother
Ethiopia confirms first mpox cases in infant and mother
Erdogan hosts Pakistani PM Sharif in Istanbul, vows deeper bilateral ties
Erdogan hosts Pakistani PM Sharif in Istanbul, vows deeper bilateral ties
Salah equals Thierry Henry record with fourth Premier League Golden Boot
Salah equals Thierry Henry record with fourth Premier League Golden Boot
Uganda suspends military cooperation with Germany
Uganda suspends military cooperation with Germany
Zambia's president renews calls for Pan-African unity
Zambia's president renews calls for Pan-African unity
South Africa's Malema vows to keep chanting song called out by Trump
South Africa's Malema vows to keep chanting song called out by Trump
How Türkiye is preparing Africa's next generation of changemakers
How Türkiye is preparing Africa's next generation of changemakers
By Beyza Seren
Leak halts production at major Libyan oilfield
Leak halts production at major Libyan oilfield
DRC eyes US minerals deal 'by end of June'
DRC eyes US minerals deal 'by end of June'
Sudan's cholera crisis worsens as more cases confirmed
Sudan's cholera crisis worsens as more cases confirmed
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us