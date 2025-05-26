AFRICA
3 min read
More than 700 killed in Nigeria IPOB sit-at-home protest – research
IPOB separatist group launched the sit-at-home protest in August 2021, forcing residents to stay in-doors on Mondays, to demand the release of its leader who is facing trial on terrorism charges.
More than 700 killed in Nigeria IPOB sit-at-home protest – research
Nigerian authorities have been trying to quel a renewed separatist movement in southeast Nigeria. / Reuters
May 26, 2025

A sit-at-home order by the banned separatist group Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) in Nigeria's southeast has led to the death of over 700 people in the region over the past four years, an intelligence consultancy said in a new report.

The IPOB, campaigning for the secession of the southeast that is predominantly inhabited by the Igbo ethnic group, has been labelled a terrorist organisation by Nigerian authorities.

SBM Intelligence reported that the fatalities resulted from the killing of civilians who defied the weekly stay-at-home order every Monday and on other specific days, as well as from clashes between the IPOB and Nigerian security forces.

"IPOB's enforcement tactics, including arson, looting and targeted assassinations, have created a climate of fear," the SBM report said.

Complying under duress

"While there was a high rate of compliance with sit-at-home orders in 2021 (82.61%), surveys reveal that actual support is much lower (29%) now, with many complying under duress."

An IPOB spokesperson denied the group was responsible for the deaths.

"Those causing the killings are the kidnappers and criminals recruited by government to blackmail and demonise IPOB," the spokesperson said.

The government has not commented on the report and the IPOB claims.

The IPOB launched the sit-at-home protest in August 2021 across the five states of Nigeria's southeast, using it as leverage to demand the release of its leader, Nnamdi Kanu, who is facing trial in the capital Abuja on terrorism charges.

The group suspended the weekly protest days later, citing a "direct order" from Kanu, who has been in custody since 2021, and reinstated it only on days the IPOB leader would be appearing in court.

Factions

However, other armed groups claiming allegiance to IPOB and factions within the group have continued to enforce the weekly protest order, launching attacks on government facilities and perceived pro-government individuals.

The police have accused IPOB of involvement in several incidents, including a 2021 attack on a prison and the murder of over 30 travellers earlier this month.

The IPOB had denied responsibility for those two attacks.

The SBM report added that beyond the deaths, the sit-at-home order, which suspends economic activities in the southeast every Monday and on days when Kanu appears in court, has resulted in economic losses surpassing 7.6 trillion naira ($4.79 billion).

A similar secessionist movement in the region led to the Nigerian civil war in the late 1960s, killing more than one million people.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Ghana closes embassy in Washington over alleged corruption
Ghana closes embassy in Washington over alleged corruption
Türkiye named among world’s top eco-friendly travel destinations
Türkiye named among world’s top eco-friendly travel destinations
More than 700 killed in Nigeria IPOB sit-at-home protest – research
More than 700 killed in Nigeria IPOB sit-at-home protest – research
AfDB election 2025: Meet the five candidates vying for Africa's top banking job
AfDB election 2025: Meet the five candidates vying for Africa's top banking job
Nigeria to open major lithium processing plants
Nigeria to open major lithium processing plants
Ethiopia confirms first mpox cases in infant and mother
Ethiopia confirms first mpox cases in infant and mother
Erdogan hosts Pakistani PM Sharif in Istanbul, vows deeper bilateral ties
Erdogan hosts Pakistani PM Sharif in Istanbul, vows deeper bilateral ties
Salah equals Thierry Henry record with fourth Premier League Golden Boot
Salah equals Thierry Henry record with fourth Premier League Golden Boot
Uganda suspends military cooperation with Germany
Uganda suspends military cooperation with Germany
Zambia's president renews calls for Pan-African unity
Zambia's president renews calls for Pan-African unity
South Africa's Malema vows to keep chanting song called out by Trump
South Africa's Malema vows to keep chanting song called out by Trump
How Türkiye is preparing Africa's next generation of changemakers
How Türkiye is preparing Africa's next generation of changemakers
By Beyza Seren
Leak halts production at major Libyan oilfield
Leak halts production at major Libyan oilfield
DRC eyes US minerals deal 'by end of June'
DRC eyes US minerals deal 'by end of June'
Sudan's cholera crisis worsens as more cases confirmed
Sudan's cholera crisis worsens as more cases confirmed
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us