Uganda has "suspended" all military cooperation with Germany, with the army saying that Germany's ambassador to Kampala is "engaged in subversive activities" in the East African country.
May 25, 2025

Uganda has "suspended" all military cooperation with Germany, its army spokesperson said on Sunday, claiming the German ambassador is "engaged in subversive activities" in the East African country.

The escalation follows another army statement on Friday, which alleged some European diplomatic missions had been supporting "negative and traitorous groups" opposed to the government, also singling out German Ambassador Mathias Schauer.

It also comes as Uganda faces increasing international condemnation over its treatment of the opposition.

"The Uganda People's Defence Forces (UPDF) has with immediate effect suspended all ongoing defence and military cooperation activities with the Federal Republic of Germany," army spokesperson Chris Magezi said on X.

'Credible intelligence reports'

Magezi said the move was in response to "credible intelligence reports that current German Ambassador to Uganda His Excellency Mathias Schauer is actively engaged in subversive activities in the country".

Magezi said that the suspension will "remain in force until the full resolution of the matter of the ambassador's involvement with hostile pseudo political-military forces operating in the country against the Ugandan government."

He did not give further details, but confirmed to AFP that "the decision has been taken."

The German embassy in Uganda has not publicly commented.

European diplomats' meeting with Museveni

Human rights groups say Uganda has accelerated its crackdown on opponents and dissidents as they prepare for a presidential election in the next seven months.

The president's son and heir-apparent, Muhoozi Kainerugaba, has frequently threatened members of the opposition, recently claiming to have abducted the bodyguard of the country's main opposition leader and to be torturing him in his basement.

Local media reported on a recent meeting between European diplomats, including Schauer, and President Yoweri Museveni's brother.

During the meeting, Schauer reportedly criticised the colourful social media posts frequently made by Kainerugaba, who is also the head of the Ugandan army.

Ambassador to Kampala since 2020

It is unclear at this stage what impact the move to suspend military cooperation might have.

Germany and Uganda have long-standing ties, with the German embassy characterising the relationship as one of "stability and trust" on its website.

Schauer has served as the European nation's ambassador since 2020.

Bilateral trade between the two last year was worth roughly $335 million, according to the German embassy, noting that Uganda mainly imported "machinery and chemical products."

SOURCE:AFP
