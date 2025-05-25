Ethiopia has confirmed its first mpox cases, involving a 21-day-old infant and the child’s mother in the southern border town of Moyale, health authorities said on Sunday.

The Ministry of Health and the Ethiopian Public Health Institute said the virus was likely brought in from neighbouring countries, as the infant’s father had recently travelled across the border.

Moyale, which serves as a major trade and transportation hub, is located along Ethiopia's southern border with Kenya and near Somalia, both of which have reported mpox cases in recent years.

Several relatives who had contact with the family are currently quarantined as a precaution.

Cross-border transmission

“The source of the infection is under investigation, but initial findings suggest cross-border transmission,” a joint statement said. “Public health teams have been deployed to trace contacts and prevent further spread, particularly in border areas.”

While this marks Ethiopia’s first confirmed mpox case, the country has been on alert since 2022, when the World Health Organization declared the outbreak a global public health emergency.