BUSINESS & TECHNOLOGY
1 min read
Egypt secures IMF approval for $1.2B loan disbursement
Egypt has announced that the Executive Board of the IMF has approved the fourth review of the country's financing programme, amounting to $1.2 billion.
Egypt, which has witnessed economic challenges in recent times, hopes to use the IMF funding to further stabilise its economy. / Photo: Reuters
March 11, 2025

Egyptian Finance Minister Ahmed Kouchouk has announced that the Executive Board of the IMF has approved the fourth review of Egypt's financing programme, amounting to $1.2 billion.

According to local media outlets, including the privately-owned daily Al-Masry Al-Youm, the Egyptian minister made the statement late on Monday during a ceremony for the Egyptian Tax Authority.

"The IMF has approved the disbursement of the fourth tranche for Egypt, amounting to $1.2 billion," Kouchouk said, without providing details on the timing of the disbursement.

In December 2024, the Egyptian government and the IMF announced in separate statements that they had reached a staff-level agreement on the completion of the fourth review of an economic reform programme, enabling Cairo to receive a tranche of $1.2 billion out of a total programme loan of $8 billion.

Economic reform programme

Under Egypt's first, second, and third reviews with the IMF, it got from the latter a total of $1.98 billion of the loan programme.

In November 2022, Egypt agreed with the IMF on an economic reform programme accompanied by a $3 billion loan, which was later expanded to $8 billion in March 2024.

