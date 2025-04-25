Arne Slot believes Liverpool have a "big responsibility" to clinch the Premier League title in front of their own fans when Tottenham visit Anfield on Sunday.

Slot's side will be crowned English champions for a record-equalling 20th time if they avoid defeat against struggling Tottenham.

Liverpool have five games left to seal the title and need just one point to do so, making it only a matter of time before they get their hands on the trophy.

The Reds' last title five years ago was slightly anticlimactic, as it came during the Covid-19 pandemic, meaning Anfield was empty when the trophy was presented due to lockdown restrictions.

Pressure

And, with Liverpool travelling to Chelsea for their next league game after the Tottenham clash, Slot acknowledged there is extra pressure to seal the title on home turf.

"It's a big responsibility. We are aware that the last time this club won the league was during the Covid time. So everybody is looking forward to Sunday," Slot told reporters on Friday.

"We know there's still a job to do. We need at least one point. Our fans know as well. When they come to the stadium, they have to support us in the best possible way, as they have done all season.

"It's a nice game to look forward to but also a responsibility we have for Sunday."

Close-call win

Liverpool nearly secured the title on Wednesday when Arsenal were held to a 2-2 draw by Crystal Palace, who would have wrapped up the trophy for Slot's men with a victory at the Emirates Stadium.

Slot and his players gathered to watch the Arsenal game in the hope of celebrating together.

Instead, Liverpool sit 12 points clear of Arsenal, who have just four games left, meaning Slot and company are primed to revel in an even more raucous party against Tottenham.

"It was different. Normally when you watch a game of football, you are either alone or with family or friends. But we watched it all together," Slot said.

"Before the game, I would have been surprised if the game ended in a draw. But during the game, I wasn't because Crystal Palace again showed what this league is all about."

- 'This club has to win trophies' - Equalling the record of 20 English titles set by bitter rivals Manchester United will add extra verve to Liverpool fans' celebrations.

In his first season since replacing the beloved Jurgen Klopp, former Feyenoord boss Slot will become the 12th manager to win the Premier League and the first Dutchman.