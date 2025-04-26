AFRICA
2 min read
Five unique facts about Burkina Faso’s Ibrahim Traore
World's youngest head of state, 37-year-old Ibrahim Traore, has seen his popularity soar especially among young people since taking over power in a military coup in September 2022.
Five unique facts about Burkina Faso’s Ibrahim Traore
Captain Ibrahim Traore took over power in a military coup on September 2022. / Reuters
April 26, 2025

Burkina Faso's Transitional President Captain Ibrahim Traore is a personality that attracts a lot of attention and interest across Africa and beyond. He's particularly admired by young people who see him as a revolutionary leader.

Here are five facts about him:

Youngest head of state

Captain Ibrahim Traore is the youngest head of state in the world, born on March 14, 1988. He's younger than Ecuador's President Daniel Noboa, the world’s second-youngest head of state, by about three and a half months, and 55 years younger than Cameroon's President Paul Biya, the world's oldest head of state at 92.

Military career 

Traore joined the Burkina Faso military in 2009 and rose through the ranks to become a captain in 2020. He was part of the UN peacekeeping force in Mali and later fought against insurgents in his country, earning him accolades. He seized power in a military coup in September 2022, toppling Colonel Paul-Henri Damiba.

Sahel alliance

Traore's first foreign trip as head of state was to Mali, where he met military leader Colonel Assimi Goita on November 2, 2022. Mali and Niger are now Burkina Faso's closest allies and the trio have since formed a bloc known as the Alliance of Sahel States, AES, after they broke away from ECOWAS.

Limited trips 

The only African country Traore has visited outside the AES is Ghana, where he attended President John Mahama's inauguration on January 7, 2025.

Private life

While many heads of state are frequently seen with their spouses and children in public, for 37-year-old Traore, the issue of wife or children remains purely private.

Bonus facts: Fist bump

Traore is known for his iconic fist bump greetings - handshakes are very rare, and he is a big fan and player of football.

SOURCE:TRT Afrika
Explore
Ethiopia bans Tigrayan opposition party TPLF
Ethiopia bans Tigrayan opposition party TPLF
Zimbabwean protesters granted bail after six weeks in custody
Zimbabwean protesters granted bail after six weeks in custody
Erdogan stresses need for careful monitoring of PKK dissolution process
Erdogan stresses need for careful monitoring of PKK dissolution process
African countries with most IMF debt
African countries with most IMF debt
Mali bans French television channel TV5 Monde over protest coverage
Mali bans French television channel TV5 Monde over protest coverage
South African rare blue diamond fetches $21.5m at auction
South African rare blue diamond fetches $21.5m at auction
The end of the PKK: What led to the terror group's dissolution after decades of bloodshed
The end of the PKK: What led to the terror group's dissolution after decades of bloodshed
By Tuncay Şahin
France announces retaliatory expulsion of Algerian diplomats
France announces retaliatory expulsion of Algerian diplomats
Erdogan, Trump, Mohammed bin Salman and Alsharaa begin online meet
Erdogan, Trump, Mohammed bin Salman and Alsharaa begin online meet
World's 'poorest president', Jose Mujica, dies
World's 'poorest president', Jose Mujica, dies
Türkiye plays the peacemaker as Putin, Zelenskyy seek truce in Istanbul
Türkiye plays the peacemaker as Putin, Zelenskyy seek truce in Istanbul
US church refuses to resettle white South Africans granted refugee status
US church refuses to resettle white South Africans granted refugee status
UN 'deeply alarmed' by Libya's escalating violence
UN 'deeply alarmed' by Libya's escalating violence
Trump blasts Western war hawks and 'interventionists', cites Saudi Arabia as Middle East model
Trump blasts Western war hawks and 'interventionists', cites Saudi Arabia as Middle East model
Pakistani premier praises Turkish President Erdogan's role in promoting peace in South Asia
Pakistani premier praises Turkish President Erdogan's role in promoting peace in South Asia
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us