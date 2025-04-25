Five African presidents are among numerous world leaders and royals expected to attend Pope Francis' funeral in Rome on Saturday.

The Vatican said at least 130 foreign delegations had confirmed their attendance at Pope Francis's funeral on Saturday, including around 50 heads of state and 10 reigning monarchs.

All foreign leaders will play second fiddle to delegations from Argentina - Pope Francis' native country - and Italy - the country that surrounds the Vatican - and surrender to the whims of the French alphabet, according to the official seating arrangement.

Here is a list of African presidents and a section of world leaders whose offices have confirmed they will be in Rome.

Africa:

Angola: President Joao Lourenco

Cape Verde: President Jose Maria Neves

Central Africa Republic: President Faustin-Archange Touadera

DR Congo: President Felix Tshisekedi

Gabon: President Brice Oligui Nguema

Southern Africa: Cardinal Stephen Brislin, president of the Southern African Catholic Bishops' Conference

Americas:

Argentina: President Javier Milei

Brazil: President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva and his wife, Janja

Canada: Governor General Mary Simon and her husband, Whit Fraser

United Nations: UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres

United States: President Donald Trump and his wife, Melania, as well as former president Joe Biden and his wife, Jill

Europe:

European Union: European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen and European Council president Antonio Costa

France: President Emmanuel Macron

Germany: President Frank-Walter Steinmeier and outgoing Chancellor Olaf Scholz. Incoming chancellor Friedrich Merz will not attend

The Nethterlands: Prime Minister Dick Schoof and Foreign Minister Caspar Veldkamp

Russia: Culture Minister Olga Lyubimova

Spain: King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia

Ukraine: President Volodymyr Zelensky and his wife, Olena Zelenska

United Kingdom: Prince William representing head of state King Charles III, and Prime Minister Keir Starmer

Middle East:

Iran: Culture Minister Abbas Salehi, representing President Masoud Pezeshkian (according to state news agency IRNA)

Israel: Yaron Sideman, Ambassador to the Holy See

Asia:

India: President Droupadi Murmu