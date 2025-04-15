Swansea City has announced that Ballon d’Or winner Luka Modrić has joined the club as an investor and co-owner.

The Welsh professional football club based in Swansea, United Kingdom, described Modrić as a fitting role model.

“I am excited that Luka has come on board as an investor and co-owner. There is no better role model in the game for our players, from the academy right through to the first team," said Swansea CEO Tom Gorringe on Tuesday.

Modrić, from Croatia, captains both La Liga club Real Madrid and the Croatia national team.

Most decorated player

He is the most decorated player in Real Madrid history, winning six Champions Leagues, six Club World Cups, five European Super Cups, four La Liga titles, two Spanish Cups, and five Spanish Super Cups.

The 39-year-old midfielder has called his involvement with Swansea “an exciting opportunity”.

“Swansea has a strong identity, an incredible fanbase, and the ambition to compete at the highest level. Playing at the highest level, I believe I can provide my experience to the club,” Modrić said in his statement.

The Swansea City board jointly stated, “We are delighted that Luka has joined our ownership group. From our first discussions, it was clear that there was alignment on our visions and that Luka would be a real asset to our group.”

Modric has also won The Best FIFA Men’s Player award, the 2018 Ballon d’Or, and played in the 2018 World Cup Final.

He is Croatia’s most capped player of all time and, at the age of 39, has made 45 appearances for Real Madrid already this season, scoring four goals.